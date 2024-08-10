Caleb Williams’ Preseason Debut Has Former NFL QB Fawning Over Him

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams finally took the field for his first NFL snaps in Chicago’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. And even though an MVP-level player like Josh Allen was on the opponent team, the number one overall pick stole all the spotlight.

After concluding his first game, Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards. His completion percentage stood at 57%, with his longest throw reaching 42 yards. It was undoubtedly a solid outing, and many people have already started noticing what the rookie brings to the table.

In his brief time on the field, Williams was able to clearly showcase that he’s the real deal for the Chicago fans. Robert Griffin III was particularly impressed by the ex-Trojans star connecting for a “40-yard frozen rope” of a throw.

In a video of X, Griffin broke down this play, going into detail as to why Williams will be a special player in this league. The former Commanders QB explained that Williams has great play-action movement and sells the play to perfection.

He noted that for this to work, the rookie playmaker needed to create a 9-10 arc between the defense and himself, and that’s exactly what he did.

Along with that, Williams used a fake throw to startle the defender running towards him and divert him horizontally, giving him just enough time to pursue his target.

By buying that extra second, Williams made a superb play out of a potential sack situation. He also managed to stay in a relatively safer area behind the scrimmage line without needing to go downhill.

This throw by Caleb Williams is more difficult than it seems and shows why he is a special talent ABOVE AND BELOW HIS SHOULDERS. Great ballsmanship on the fake, pump fake freezes the defender and buys time, then throws a 40 YARD FROZEN ROPE without getting downhill to his target. pic.twitter.com/DL8MVojuPc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 10, 2024

That said, although Griffin is showering praise on Williams today for what he can bring to Chicago, one Bears fan was quick to remind him that he isn’t on their good side yet. They remember how Griffin suggested the QB out of USC should go to Washington instead of Chicago.

We aint forget you said Caleb should force his way to the Commanders and tell the Bears not to draft him pic.twitter.com/5qCzYrswNf — Sadeek (@SadeekNextWave) August 10, 2024

Putting the banter aside, most fans were significantly happy to see their first overall pick perform at the level they wanted.

NFL world reacts to Caleb’s preseason debut

With just a few throws, there wasn’t much he could do in his very first game. But he still won over the majority of people’s hearts. Two throws, including the one Griffin detailed and another to DJ Moore, stole the show. It was enough for one fan to demand his statue:

I’ve seen enough. Build the statue. pic.twitter.com/YKCsPinhAz — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) August 10, 2024

Okay I’ve seen enough. The #Bears are back and Caleb Williams is a stud pic.twitter.com/JfxmiuYFOo — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 10, 2024

Not so surprisingly, Caleb’s preseason performance found him new fans.

I’m not a Caleb Williams fan but that was a DART moving sideways! What a play!!! — RenaissanceGuy (@TheRenaissanceG) August 10, 2024

Here’s another former NFL QB talking about his throw:

This is NOT an easy throw…Caleb Williams makes it look effortless pic.twitter.com/Www17vbD2s — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 10, 2024

As the 2024 season inches closer, we will see much more of the 2022 Heisman winner. With his explosive offense and rocket arm at the helm, it might finally be the season for Da Bears.

And what’s currently a trailer from the club and Williams will soon become a full-feature film, and Chicago is better for it.