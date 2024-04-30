Caleb Williams Is Already Telling the Newly Signed Bears Player That His Services Won’t Be Needed Much

Entering the NFL with a mix of excitement and nerves, Caleb Williams is gearing up to start his journey with the Chicago Bears. Williams is supposed to be the starting QB for The Bears this season and he has already started exhibiting a boldness rivaled by very few. In fact, Williams’ self-confidence became quite apparent after his recent exchange with rookie punter Tory Taylor, indicating a lighter workload for the newcomer.

Despite The Bears’ offensive struggles, Taylor consistently delivered impressive punts averaging 48.2 yards per attempt. However, Williams, known for his poised leadership and 44.3 net yards punt giving him the third position in FBS, dropped a bombshell for Tory Taylor. His spirited message per Dov Kleiman read-

“Caleb Williams texted rookie punter Tory Taylor, “You’re not going to punt much,” wrote Kleiman about the 2024 NFL Draft first overall pick.

The Bears have been making headlines for their first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. On top of it, Caleb Williams’ addition despite the presence of Austin Reed, has brought extra intrigue to the quarterback position. Yet, one thing is for sure, Williams is not taking a backseat, as highlighted by his playful text to the No. 122 pick.

Bears fans choose to troll Caleb Williams for his confidence

While Caleb Williams’ message for Tory Taylor showcased the QB’s immense confidence, many believe such exchanges should be best kept behind closed doors. This is why fans had a mixed reaction to the message with many choosing to troll the 22-year-old.

Apart from Caleb Williams and Austin Reed, The Chicago Bears’ fresh additions to their roster bring a wealth of talent and experience to their offense. Meanwhile, their decision to draft Tory Taylor, a standout player from Melbourne, Australia marks their significant investment in Iowa Hawkeyes’ former ‘secret weapon’.

For Taylor, the transition to the NFL comes with expectations of adapting to a better offense in comparison to the Hawkeyes. With veteran receiver Keenan Allen and former Washington wideout Rome Odunze strengthening the offense, Williams seems ready to lead a high-scoring team.

Therefore, as the Bears gear up for the upcoming season, the shuffle means added depth and competition for their opponents. Moreover, with Williams leading the charge for the rest of the team, the Bears aim to make a statement on the field and elevate their performance in the competitive NFL landscape.