“These Guys Are All Overdrafted”: Jason Whitlock Casts Massive Doubts on Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Other QBs

This year’s draft class came jam-packed with quarterbacks. So much so that a total of six of them were selected within the first 12 picks—an NFL first. While fans are overwhelmed by these selections, the sad reality is that not all of these prospects will go on to leave a mark in the NFL. But if you take it from Jason Whitlock, none of them will.

During his recent sparring session on ‘Fearless’ alongside Steve Kim, Whitlock, while reacting to the newly drafted QBs, said what appeared to have come from the bottom of his heart. “I wanna be completely honest. I don’t think any of these guys are going to be successful quarterbacks,” he asserted. Kim couldn’t keep a straight face at this revelation and burst into laughter in disbelief, but Whitlock continued.

The sportscaster was so confident that he even predicted that in six years’ time, people would go on to label the 2024 QB draft class—which consists of shot-callers like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix—as one of the worst. He believes that not a single playmaker from this class compares to legends like Dan Marino, John Elway, Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre. They are just overdrafted.

“Six years from now, we will be calling this the worst draft class of quarterbacks ever,” Whitlock remarked. “There isn’t an Elway here, a Marino, Aaron Rodgers. There isn’t a Bret Favre. These guys are all overdrafted.”

The ‘Fearless’ host believes that the top 6 quarterbacks aren’t necessarily filled to the brim with talent, but rather serve as an indication of the league’s evolution over the years. Nevertheless, to anyone’s surprise, Whitlock’s take didn’t sit well with many.

Fans Believe Jason Whitlock Is Over His Head

Just like Jason Whitlock didn’t pull his punches while ripping on the newly drafted QBs, fans also didn’t mind berating the sportscaster for his insane take. The majority quipped that Whitlock has never been right about anything, while others argued that there could be ‘Tom Brady in there’. How could he know?

Some even named their QB picks, who would definitely flourish, and Caleb and Penix Jr.’s names came up quite a few times. See for yourselves:

Just as Wayne Dyer said, “The Future is promised to no one.” With that in mind, no one can say for certain what the future holds for the 2024 QB class. We can only wait. Perhaps a year from now, one of these shot-callers will shine as the offensive Rookie of the Year. Until then, all we can do is watch and see how well they translate their college success into the grandest stage of them all.