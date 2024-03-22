“This Is the Closest Thing We’ve Seen to [Patrick] Mahomes”: NFL Analyst Branded Caleb Williams as an Elite Thrower Even Before His Pro Day Appearance

During the NFL Scouting Combine last month, the USC Trojans’ star quarterback, Caleb Williams, stirred up some controversy by opting out of throwing drills and medical tests. While many critics raised eyebrows at his choices, others even went as far as to urge the Bears, who hold the first overall Pick, to refrain from drafting him. But Williams seems to have silenced them with his outstanding performances during his Pro Day.

Caleb managed to impress everyone with his pinpoint accuracy and confident throws at the USC Pro Day. However, it was NFL analyst Chris Simms who had already anticipated Williams’ standout performance.

During his recent appearance on Pro Football Talk with NBC’s Mike Florio, Simms not only praised Caleb but also went a step further by comparing him to the three-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes. While drawing parallels to the two-time MVP, Chris highlighted Williams’ unique throwing style and versatility. He suggested that the now-former USC Trojans star possesses a rare talent that can be compared to Mahomes’ impressive arm strength and ability to make throws in crucial games.

“This is a special special arm — the way he could throw spirals, the different areas and platforms he could throw off of,” Simms said. “I do believe this is the closest thing we’ve seen to Mahomes coming out.”

Moreover, Chris Simms couldn’t contain his excitement and expressed his eagerness to witness Williams’ throwing skills at his Pro Day. He also pointed out Williams’ talent for delivering perfect spirals, even from tricky angles.

Comparing Caleb Williams‘ three years of college stats — with one season at Oklahoma and two at USC — to Patrick Mahomes’ three seasons at Texas Tech reveals some striking similarities in their performances. Williams played 37 games, throwing for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

In contrast, Mahomes played 32 games for Texas Tech, amassing 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. Additionally, Williams had a pass completion rate of 66.9%, while Mahomes’ was slightly lower at 63.5%.

Caleb Williams Shines Bright at Pro Day

At his Pro Day, Caleb Williams made quite an entrance, first greeting Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen with a hug. Then he went around the field, exchanging greetings with USC coaches and staff. Moreover, representatives from the Bears, including general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, were also present at the event since they are widely expected to select Caleb in the upcoming draft.

Before the throwing sessions began, Williams was measured at 6 feet, 0.7 inches tall, 217 pounds, with hands measuring 9 and 7/8 inches, according to Andrew Grover of NFL Network. As the workout started, Williams effortlessly threw the ball, maintaining a pace of about 80-90%. While he started with some successful short and mid-range throws, he did have a few overthrows on deeper passes.

However, Williams ended the session on a high note by connecting with wide receiver Brenden Rice on a long pass, showcasing his ability to hit targets deep down the field with precision. Surprisingly, the former Trojans star also demonstrated his punting skills at the event.

Overall, Caleb left a positive impression with his throwing accuracy, arm strength, and versatility, proving himself as a top prospect for the upcoming NFL draft.