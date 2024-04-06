Caleb Williams Reportedly Passes the A-List Celebrity Test by Chicago Bears Involving Jamie Foxx and Quavo

The majority of NFL fans were convinced that Caleb Williams‘ draft stock would plummet after he not only declined to partake in the Scouting Combine but also refrained from undergoing medical examinations. However, that wasn’t the case at all, and when the USC Pro Day kicked off, several teams, including the Chicago Bears, who currently hold the first overall pick, traveled to LA to see firsthand how the projected No. 1 man fared on the field. Now, reports emerge that the Bears weren’t just interested in seeing Caleb sweating it off on the gridiron — they were likely interested in his ability to handle himself among other high-profile individuals since they invited Jamie Foxx and Quavo from Migos to meet with the soon-to-be NFL star.

Advertisement

According to a report from MLFootball, the Bears invited Caleb to dinner in LA ahead of his Pro Day last month. They also invited actor and comedian Jamie Foxx, a devout Cowboys fan, and Quavo, a die-hard Falcons fan. While it’s not really clear if Foxx and Quavo got the chance to grill the former USC star, it can be said with certainty that the franchise wanted to see who they were investing in and whether he could handle the spotlight.

As it turns out, Caleb Williams passed the test with flying colors since the recently released report suggests that he was very humble in the meet-and-greet. The club particularly liked the fact that Caleb was able to comport himself well around A-list celebrities.

Advertisement

While Caleb has gotten a lot of flak in the past few months, whether from his ‘girly‘ attire or his absence from the combine, the Bears appear to not back down. With Justin Fields traded to Pittsburgh, only a shot-caller like Caleb can get them back on their feet, and the club knows it.

Caleb Williams Concludes His Pre-Visit Draft With the Bears

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the former Trojans QB was spotted in the Bears’ headquarters, Halas Hall, on Wednesday. The outlet also confirmed that Caleb was seen dining with the team at Sophia Steaks — a day before his visit to the team facility. He is poised to be one of the 30 players who are invited to Chicago this week, and it’s likely that the team conducted their medical evaluation of Caleb since he didn’t participate in Indianapolis.

Notably, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports recently appeared on The Herd, discussing the outcome of the Bears’ two recent meets with Caleb Williams. He first noted that the team took the former USC star to a private members’ club called Bird Street in LA before his Pro Day, where he met Foxx and Quavo. The team then told Schrager that Caleb was rather ‘quiet’ and ‘reserved’ throughout the entire night, which is something no one imagined from a projected No. 1 pick and a Heisman winner. Schrager also feels: “Caleb Williams has checked every box for the Bears.”

Advertisement

All in all, one could easily argue that Caleb is going nowhere but Chicago after this month’s draft. Surely, everything will fall into place and the former USC star will go on to become a standout QB the Bears have been waiting to produce in the twenty-first century.