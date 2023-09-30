Caleb Williams & Shedeur Sanders Draw In 21 NFL Teams, 30 Scouts In Highly Anticipated USC-Colorado Matchup

Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders are two of the biggest names in College Football right now, and NFL teams know it too. 21 teams are in attendance for the USC-Colorado game to watch these top dogs air it out against each other. Caleb Williams has long been regarded as the easy number-one overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He has the talent, the skillset, and the winning mentality to make a significant impact on whichever team decides to draft him. Shedeur Sanders is an up-and-coming talent who’s enjoyed a prolific start to this college season.

Deion Sanders took over Colorado’s coaching job this year, and he’s already showcased why he was so sought after. Colorado only won one game last year, and they’re already off to a flying start this year, sitting at 3-1. They started the year strong with three straight victories including a thrilling overtime win against rivals Colorado State. Shedeur Sanders showcased his skillset that game, coming alive in the second half to will his team to victory. Now, he gets to show off to NFL scouts and compete with the best in the business in Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders Bring in Massive Recruiting Pool

Several teams are going to be in the market for a new quarterback at the end of this season, and they’ll all be looking to the draft as a great way to start.

Caleb Williams is easily the first-choice quarterback, and he’s making waves for USC. USC is 4-0 to start the year, and they’re ranked number 8 behind Williams’ play.

Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, and he’s able to do things in the pocket that most quarterbacks can’t do. The way he plays is almost Patrick Mahomes-like. He has a big arm, is accurate, and can stand and drive the ball downfield.

Sanders is still early into his career, and Deion Sanders has already said that he wants his son to play out in school for as long as he can. Sanders knows that Caleb Williams will be the first choice this year, and he doesn’t want his son to settle for second.

The USC-Colorado game today is drawing in a big crowd, not just from fans, but from NFL teams too. Every team sends out recruiters to big games, and for this game, there are 21 teams sending recruiters for a total of 30.

Caleb Williams Has the Upper Hand on Sanders

Currently, the game isn’t looking too great for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. They currently trail USC 34-14, and Williams is dominating the show.

He’s 20-23 passing for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Shedeur Sanders is holding his own, passing for 114 yards on 17-27 completions with one touchdown and one interception. He’s also put in 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Ultimately, USC is just the stronger side. Colorado had a great opening to the year, but their weaknesses and inexperience are coming out against some of the stronger teams in the NCAA.