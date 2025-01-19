“Called Me Like an Emergency”: Tyreek Hill Hilariously Reveals How His Mother Is Reacting to the TikTok Shutdown

TikTok has been shut down in the US, and many aren’t taking it well, including Tyreek Hill’s mother, Anesha Sanchez. The Dolphins star receiver shared a funny post on X (formerly Twitter), detailing an exchange he had with Anesha this morning.

Hill wrote that his mother called him in a panic, only for him to be disappointed to learn that her worry was over not being able to use the popular social media app, TikTok. Initially, it seems, he thought it was some kind of emergency.

“Mom called me like an emergency done happened, she talking about TikTok gone,” tweeted Hill.

Mom called me like an emergency done happened , she talking about TikTok gone — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 19, 2025

TikTok is a Chinese social media app that’s centered around videos ranging from 3 to 60 seconds. It started as a lip-syncing app but took off in 2019 behind hype from content creators. In 2021, it was ranked as the most popular website surpassing Google. Although, the app has come under scrutiny for data privacy and a variety of other reasons. Lawmakers have been trying to get rid of TikTok for years now.

That said, it’s easy to tell by the fan reaction to the post that many people are taking the loss of the app hard. For some, it was a source of income, while for others, it was a place to watch interesting and funny content.

Yes, an EMERGENCY Tyreek!!! — Jenna (@jennaxkc) January 19, 2025

“Tyreek, it’s mom…just…(sigh)…just call me when you get this…bye.” — Mike Stanley (@Stanimal032) January 19, 2025

No more Tyreek Hill trade rumor videos… NOOOOO — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 19, 2025

One fan even compared his mother’s reaction to Hill’s meltdown after the Week 18 loss that saw the Dolphins ousted from playoff contention. Sometimes, NFL fans have no chill.

Damnnn she thought Tik Tok quit on her like you quit on your team — Jon (@Jon1222) January 19, 2025

Tyreek was quoted following the Week 18 loss saying “I want out” when asked about his future with the Dolphins. The next day, he went on Twitter and changed his profile picture to a photoshopped image of himself over Antonio Brown on the day he infamously walked off the field while playing for the Bucs. Not a good look for the Pro Bowl wide receiver. Yet today, Hill said he had a great conversation with the coaches and front office and is ready to move forward with the team.

This sort of ‘snip, snap’ behavior from Hill has led to fans becoming frustrated with him. Hence the comment. He’s started to become a bit of a distraction off the field if we’re being honest. Hill has entrenched himself as a popular celebrity through streaming, cameos, and such ever since arriving in Miami. And while he’s had electric seasons on the field, it hasn’t led to much team success.

Regardless, it seems the banning of TikTok isn’t affecting him as much as it is the rest. However, the rumor is that Donald Trump will try to restore access to the app once he’s in office. So, Hill’s mother, Anesha, doesn’t have to fret for too long.