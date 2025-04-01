Cam Heyward Believes That a Browns Defense Of Abdul Carter and Myles Garrett Can’t Put a Dent In the Steelers O-Line

Cam Heyward doesn’t seem worried about other teams strengthening their defensive lines, including the in-division rival Cleveland Browns. The Steelers’ defensive tackle is so confident in his team’s ability that he wouldn’t be concerned even if the Browns drafted Abdul Carter.

Heyward, who loves doing media work on his podcast during the offseason, hosted Rich Eisen on his show and asked him some rapid-fire questions about the 2025 NFL Draft. The questions started simple, as Heyward asked which player Eisen thinks will go first overall. As expected, he answered with the favorite, Cam Ward.

“Everyone under the sun in the Titans organization, including their broadcast and social teams, were there to record his Pro Day,” Eisen pointed out. “I don’t think they were doing that just to hand that content to whatever team they trade Cam Ward’s draft rights to. You know? I think it’s Cam Ward first.”

A solid answer from Eisen. At the moment, it does feel like the Titans are dead set on drafting Ward.

Eisen then continued, unprompted, to list out how the rest of the top picks should look. He said that, ideally, with Travis Hunter being a unicorn two-way talent, he should be drafted second. But he also recognized that the Browns would be very tempted to pair Myles Garrett with Carter.

“Despite him being a remarkable unicorn, the Browns may think it’s too good of a choice to pass up putting Abdul Carter on the same line as Myles Garrett. That would create so many issues for your offensive line, to say the least,” Eisen said about Heyward’s Steelers.

However, before he could continue any further, Heyward jumped in. He almost seemed offended by the comment. “I don’t agree,” Heyward stated. “But you’re welcome to repent.”

It’s a prideful answer from Heyward and one where he had his guys’ backs. Still, it was surprising that he didn’t think Carter paired with Garrett, a former Defensive Player of the Year, would make things hard for the Steelers’ o-line. Eisen tried to explain his point, but Heyward wasn’t budging.

“You know what it’s like on that offensive line,” Eisen said. “It’s your job to create matchup problems to let your other teammates hunt. And one edge is Myles, and the other edge is Abdul Carter. Or Abdul Carter is just killing somebody on his side, and Myles Garrett goes crossover dribbling over your center.”

Eisen was referring to a clip that went viral in 2023, where Garrett was spotted mimicking a basketball crossover before a play. He used the move to perfection, blasting by the opposing center, and creating enough pressure to force a sack. But Heyward pushed back on the significance of the clip.

“Now, I’ll give this, though. The crossover dribble, I thought, was a little bit overplayed,” Heyward mentioned. “It didn’t really do anything. He didn’t even get the sack!”

The response made Eisen sit back in his chair as he heard Heyward out. Then he leaned over in laughter. No, Garrett didn’t get the sack on the play. But his pressure drew Joe Burrow into his teammate, who did get the sack.

It seemed like Heyward just didn’t want to admit that his rival counterpart made a nice play, which is understandable. Sometimes, you can’t show your enemies any weakness or gratitude.

All in all, it was a fun segment between Eisen and Heyward. Hopefully, they will do more as we approach the NFL Draft. As mentioned, everyone more or less knows that Ward is going to Tennessee. But we’re still wondering what the Browns will do with their pick.