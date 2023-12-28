Despite Fulfilling Win in Denver, Dark Clouds Around Bill Belichick’s Career Continue to Swirl, as Patriots HC “Expresses Doubt” to Staff Members

Will Bill Belichick play his final two games with the Patriots in the coming weeks? Despite their two dominating wins against the Broncos and the Steelers, the Pats still stand at 4-11. It’s their second straight losing season, and a change in the coaching lounge has been the talk of the town for months. Even his outburst on the field could only convince a few that he’s still so intense about the game.

Mike Giardi, a journalist for the Boston Sports Journal, recently wrote a piece about Belichick’s uncertain future at the helm. He conversed with Belichick’s staff writers and found out that Belichick had ‘expressed doubt‘ about his future with the franchise.

Giardi is a seasoned professional with good sources, which ensures that his pieces are more credible than other fluff stories and rumors circulating about the veteran head coach. He revealed that even though Bill refuses to answer any question regarding his future; he isn’t immune to reports and listens to radio shows. Belichick is starting to feel the heat as well, but Mike feels that firing the coach wouldn’t be good business on the part of the Kraft family. He reported,

“If he won’t survive, I think this is a massive misstep by (Robert and Jonathan Kraft). They could turn the final week against the Jets into a celebration of all Bill’s accomplishments here and guarantee a full house for a meaningless game. Instead, by dragging it out, they risk turning and burning Belichick on Black Monday. That doesn’t feel right to me.” as per Boston Sports Journal.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach has nothing to prove to the NFL world and can retire with grace, given his age and all that he has achieved. However, if he chooses to give it another go, there will be plenty of suitors from every division.

Belichick was asked on the Greg Hill Show whether Robert Kraft has his back because the Patriots owner often refuses to address questions about his head coach’s future. He responded in a typical ‘Belichick way’ and asserted that he only looks forward to the next game and nothing else. When asked if Kraft has his back, Belichick emphasized that these questions shouldn’t be addressed to him but to the owner.

Bill Belichick’s Firing Will Leave Patriots With A Problem They Haven’t Faced in Over 20 Years

If reports are to be believed, Bill Belichick could be managing his last 2 games for the Patriots. This leaves Mr. Kraft with 2 problems because it was the free hand that Robert gave to Bill as a GM and HC that turned New England into one of the most prolific dynasties over the past two decades.

Nonetheless, several names have already come up, all with links to the Patriots, as per CBS Sports. The first name out of the hat is former Pats player and their current inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. A part of Belichick’s coaching tree, he has been with the organization since 2019 and knows the club and culture. He is well familiar with the Patriot’s way. However, his inexperience as an HC and lack of a great resume could prove a hindrance to his appointment.

Mike Vrabel is another name touted to replace his former HC. Vrabel has a wealth of experience coaching at both the college level and in the league. A vital part of the 1st Patriots dynasty, he played his best football under Bill and has even defeated his former coach once in the playoffs with his Tennessee Titans.

Brian Flores, the current Vikings DC, is also in the running. Flores has deep ties with the franchise, having served as a coach in multiple capacities as well as an executive. The only thing holding him back is his lack of success as an HC during his time in Miami.

Some other names have also popped up on the radar. Coaches with little or no ties to Belichick and have mostly worked as OCs. Those names include Detroit’s Ben Johnson, who has been praised for his offensive play-calling and turning the Lions into offensive juggernauts. Other names are the Chargers’ Kellen Moore, the Seahawks’ Shane Waldron, and the Bengals’ Brian Callahan.

Bill Belichick has left a mark on the NFL and has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years, and possibly ever. Despite taking the Patriots to 9 SBs and winning 6, some people attribute that success to Tom Brady alone.

Despite the criticism, he is still the best coach out there. After Black Monday, there will be several vacancies around the league, possibly at the Commanders, Chargers, Panthers, and several other teams. All these franchises will have cash to spend, and plenty of draft capital. Belichick could do wonders with these teams. But the question is: Does he want to?