Tom Brady Labelled Insensitive For Practicing Throws While Tight End Cameron Brate Was Struggling With a Head Injury

Tom Brady was chastised on social media for not caring about his family and even his teammates after loss against the Steelers.

Tom Brady, who is in his 23rd season in the NFL, is going through a lot these days. A bad season, poor performances, a difficult marriage are a few of them.

To add to the pain, the Buccaneers were defeated last night by the Steelers. As expected, Tom Brady was heavily criticized for not performing as per expectations.

However, apart from the loss, an incident took place during the game that forced many fans to label him selfish and downright insensitive. Actually, Brady was seen practicing throws while a teammate was being treated for a major injury on the field.

Also Read: Who Is Cooper Rush’s Wife Lauryn Rush: Complete Relationship Timeline

Tom Brady criticized For Insensitive Behavior Post Cam Brate’s Injury

Cam Brate, the Bucs tight end suffered a frightening head injury in the third quarter of the Bucs-Steelers game. Before the cart was brought out for Brate, players were seen standing around him as Brady practiced his throws with a Buccaneer’s aide.

As one can imagine, Twitter was flooded with comments suggesting that Brady is a selfish man who doesn’t care about anyone or anything apart from football.

Tom Brady don’t gaf about nothing but football, not his wife, not his kids, not his teammates pic.twitter.com/zBqtxFUFqT — Bryan (@comeflywithbee4) October 16, 2022

A #Bucs Player is seriously injured and @TomBrady took the opportunity to practice. What a scummy thing to do. pic.twitter.com/zbByxNRgZa — Alexis Klumb (@alexisklumb) October 16, 2022

Many Twitter users also blamed his ego for everything going wrong in his life. However, there were some who defended Brady by stating that the man simply cares about the sport that has made him what he is today.

Before the game, Brady was spotted attending Robert Kafka’s Wedding without his wife. Several fans had called Brady out for not being serious about the game against the Steelers. They blamed him for not devoting adequate time to game preparations.

#Patriots 81-year old owner Robert Kraft married 47-year old doctor Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding which included Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Tom Brady Meek Mill and others.https://t.co/WNKqvC2RDV pic.twitter.com/52mlxCMO0f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2022

Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today’s game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser. — NFL Data Analyst | Harrison P. Kent IV (@harrisonpkent) October 16, 2022

It is rather tough to predict for what reason several people might end up trashing Brady. Within days, the trolls shifted from calling Brady out for not being serious to criticizing him for being too serious and not showing concern towards his teammate.

One thing is for sure, Tom needs to figure out ways to win more games, otherwise, the troll count will only keep going up.

Also read: Cooper Rush Passer Rating: Is It Time To Admit Dak Prescott Is Better?