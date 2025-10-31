Cam Newton Breaks Down Who He Would Deem Fit To Marry After Having 9 Kids

For most NFL fans, Cam Newton’s story is him thriving post-retirement in his media career after balling out on the field. But the former NFL MVP hasn’t had the same success in marriage despite being a father to 9 kids.

Newton has six biological children and considers three more from his partners’ previous relationships as his own. His first four kids, along with stepdaughter Shakira, are with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor.

He also shares a son and stepson with model LaReina Shaw, and two younger children — a daughter and son — with comedian Jasmin Brown, who often refers to herself playfully as “Baby Momma 3.”

So why hasn’t Cam Newton gotten married yet? Well, we now know why.

On his recent appearance on the Bet Network with Chad Johnson, the two former NFL stars turned podcasters delved into one of the few topics Newton rarely opens up about — marriage. Ocho began by playfully joking that he was wearing a wedding ring despite not getting married, citing it as practice for when it happens in the future.

Then, when Newton was pressed on who might be the right person for him, he turned thoughtful.

“You see, the thing about this question is this,” Newton began. “A lot of people assume — and we all know what happens when you assume. Chad is different than Chad Ochocinco. Two different people. See, when you’re Cam — the ‘Funky Friday’ Cam — that’s a different person. Now, when I’m just Cam, or to my mom, when I’m Cameron, that’s a different person.”

In simple words, for the Panthers legend, the difference between Cam the celebrity and Cameron the man is at the core of why he’s never settled down. “I appreciate that… that someone is able to decipher who’s who… The one who can do that… that’s the one I’ll marry,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET (@bet)

This was a rare moment of vulnerability from Newton, who’s spent much of the past few years in the spotlight for reasons far beyond football. Most recently, Newton welcomed his ninth child — a son with comedian Jasmin Brown — while hesitating to commit to her.

That fact has drawn its share of public criticism. Earlier this year, Newton found himself in a tense exchange with psychologist Cheyenne Bryant, who accused him of “selfishly creating broken families.” She argued that while Newton is an active father, his decision to have multiple children across different households leaves emotional gaps no amount of love can fill.

While Newton didn’t deny the point, he admitted that his “desire to get married is lower than [his] fear of divorce.” Hence for him, the delay has more to do with alignment than avoidance.

“I’m taking my time… Because when I do it, I want it to be right,” he said during that conversation.

So, to sum it up, while fans and critics continue to debate Cam Newton’s unconventional approach to love and family, his words show that he still believes in marriage… just not with the wrong person. And for Newton, that “right person” will be the one who understands both sides of him: the public persona and the private man still learning to balance them.