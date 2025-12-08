“Pete Carroll Should Be in F**in Prison”: Furious Dave Portnoy Wants NFL to ‘Investigate’ the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders found yet another painful way to lose, dropping their Week 14 matchup to the Denver Broncos in a fashion that has enraged fans, gamblers, and especially Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. The 2–11 Raiders were already in the middle of a disastrous season, but the way this game ended sent Portnoy into full meltdown mode.

Portnoy, a die-hard New England Patriots fan, wasn’t mad that Las Vegas lost; he was furious about how they lost. Denver entered the matchup favored by 8.5, and with the Broncos leading by 10 as the clock ran out, the bet looked locked in. Then chaos hit.

After a meaningless catch with no timeouts remaining, a Raiders player struggled to get up because the Broncos defender was tangled with him. The refs threw a shocking flag, stopped the clock, and called a delay of the game on Denver. That gifted Las Vegas an untimed field goal, cutting the deficit from 10 to 7, a completely irrelevant score for the actual outcome, but a catastrophic one for bettors.

“That’s the worst defeat of all time. Investigate the Raiders. What are they doing? What the f*k? That is cheating. Pete Carroll should be in f**n prison.”

He demanded the league open a full investigation into what he viewed as blatant manipulation that only mattered to bettors and the Raiders kicker.

Despite Geno Smith’s poor play this season, Las Vegas had refused to make a quarterback change until they had no choice. Smith was knocked out in the second half with hand and shoulder injuries, forcing the Raiders to finally turn to Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, acquired for a fifth-round pick, actually looked solid. He led a quick touchdown drive and threw a perfect scoring pass to Shederick Jackson. Raiders fans have long wondered why the team hadn’t tried the 27-year-old former first-rounder sooner, especially in a lost season with a 35-year-old starter struggling.

But even Pickett’s spark couldn’t save Las Vegas from Denver’s dominance.

Needing a win to reclaim the AFC’s top seed and secure critical tiebreakers, Denver was sharp on both sides of the ball. Bo Nix led two 14-play touchdown drives and a massive 19-play march that sealed the game with a field goal. The Broncos held the ball for nearly 40 minutes, controlling every facet of the matchup.

At 11–2, they now enter one of the toughest final stretches in the league, with every win now vital in the race for the No. 1 seed.

For the Raiders, the year that was supposed to be a “reload” has instead become, as described, a “national nightmare.” Now sitting at the bottom of the NFL with a 2–11 record, their season somehow found a new low point