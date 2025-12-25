“Dolphins Were Second”: Old Lamar Jackson Tweet Resurfaces Amid Trade Rumors

At 7-8 and sitting second in the AFC North, two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens are running out of road. They would need more than a prayer to sneak into the playoffs. And even if they somehow get there, the roster is banged up enough that a real Super Bowl run feels like a long, long shot. And that’s why a Lamar Jackson trade talk has started to pick up online.

Many around the league, in fact, believe a John Harbaugh-Lamar Jackson divorce after the 2025 season is imminent. Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston recently poured fuel on that fire, writing, “The Ravens should look at possible trades, which could net them two or three first-round picks.” He also claimed Harbaugh has “become tired of Jackson.”

So, with a trade firmly in play, the bigger question is where Jackson would land. And more importantly, where would he actually want to go?

Twitter seems to have an answer, as fans have uncovered an old tweet from Lamar revealing his preferred team. During his contract dispute with Baltimore three years ago, Jackson joined a fan discussion about potential destinations and made his choice very clear.

“I grew up a Dallas fan but dolphins were second no doubt,” Jackson penned.

I grew up a Dallas fan but dolphins were second no doubt — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

The fan discussion actually started when Jackson liked an edited picture of himself in a Dolphins uniform. Can you imagine? Well, why not, since Miami will likely be looking for quarterback options next season.

With $53 million QB Tua Tagovailoa benched in favor of a seventh-round rookie, the team could roll the dice on a trade if it ever comes to that. Plus, Jackson is from Florida, so it’s not that far-fetched.

But why did Jackson pick Dallas as his first choice? He was born in 1997, when the Cowboys had won three championships in four years, coining the “America’s Team” label. For Jackson to grow up loving a team like that makes perfect sense.

Still, Jerry Jones’ team already has a $60 million QB in Dak Prescott through 2028, so that option is off the table. Jackson is set to make over $50 million in 2026 and 2027, which is close to Tua’s payout, making Miami a very realistic landing spot. Whether the Ravens would entertain that trade in the offseason, especially with a cap situation around $34M-$39M next year, is another story.

Well, we’ve seen crazier trades. So again, why not?