What channel is the Super Bowl on 2022 ?: TV channel, date, time, network and live stream for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl Channel 2022 : To cap off this season’s extremely entertaining playoffs, we have a promising Super Bowl matchup on our plates. Here is everything you need to know about watching the big game.

What channel is the 2022 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC. Interestingly, this is the result of a rare switch in the usual rotation of Super Bowl broadcasters.

Normally Fox, CBS, and NBC rotate the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl meaning that each channel gets the big game every three years. According to this system, the 2022 Super Bowl should have actually been televised on CBS.

However, a few years ago, NBC and CBS made a swap deal. They traded the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls with each other, meaning that CBS actually broadcasted the NFL’s most important game twice in three years (2019 and 2021).

Reportedly, no compensation was paid because the deal was mutually beneficial. Because of the clash in the scheduling of the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics (which NBC has the rights to), NBC benefits by having an easier job of organizing commercials and sponsorships.

For CBS, the swap meant that they got a competition-free Super Bowl last year, as opposed to having to worry about competing with the Winter Olympics in 2022.

What day is Super Bowl 56 and what time does it start?

This year’s Super Bowl in on Sunday, February 13th. Kickoff time is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. ET but coverage will start at noon.

Obviously, most fans are accustomed to watching the Super Bowl on the first Sunday of February, but the new 17-game regular season has pushed the championship back by a week.

How to stream Super Bowl 56?

Since NBCUniversal owns Peacock, the Super Bowl will be shown on the platform. For cable subscribers, the game will be available on the NBC Sports app and website.

Moreover, the Super Bowl will be streamed for free on the Yahoo Sports app, and users of any streaming service which carries NBC, for example FuboTV and YouTube TV, can also watch the game.

Also read: “I’m not the starter if we lose that game”: Tom Brady reveals Drew Bledsoe would have regained starter status if not for this one game