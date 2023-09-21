Amidst Sean Payton’s Growing Frustration, Russell Wilson Backs His Teammates After Loss Against Commanders

The Broncos are on a repeat rather than a retribution season. Despite Sean Payton’s confident plans to turn things around for the Broncos, the Russell Wilson-led team is only going the same path as last season. After their loss against the Commanders, sheer agitation was very much visible on the coach’s face.

However, Wilson seemingly appeared calm and composed in his recent press conference. The veteran QB backed his offensive unit despite a lackluster performance against Washington. Many have raised concerns about Wilson’s dropping confidence. However, the Broncos QB certainly looked poised while reflecting on his team’s latest defeat.

Russell Wilson is Confident About Broncos’ Future

Russell Wilson is showing confidence in the Denver Broncos’ offensive lineup even after a frustrating loss to the Washington Commanders. When questioned about the difference in performance between the first and second halves, Wilson emphasized the importance of not letting the guard down for the entire duration of the game. Moreover, talking about his teammates, the Broncos QB said,

“I’m focused on this year. Coach Payton’s done a great job of communicating, you know what we’re trying to do on offense. I think that all my receivers, and tight ends, and running backs are doing a tremendous job. Offensive line is battling up, front doing a great job too. So I got a lot of great confidence in the other 10 guys.”

Wilson’s words echo his belief in the team’s potential and his determination to work together for success. The Broncos have a roster full of talented players such as Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Wilson is eager to find the perfect plays and positions for his teammates. The Denver Broncos would be looking to bounce back in their next game against the Miami Dolphins.

Sean Payton Wants the Denver Broncos to be More Organized

The head coach of the Denver Broncos Sean Payton was visibly frustrated while talking about his team’s struggles with back-to-back losses. This streak of losses is not in line with the legacy Payton aims to establish with the Broncos. While reflecting on his team’s recent defeats, Payton highlighted the need to streamline their approach. He said in the post-match conference,

“The first thing that we always try to look at—but we have to do a better job as coaches—is reduce the verbiage. If we have a longer [playcall], then we can easily get to a wristband. We have to reduce the variables.”

Payton also demanded more from his players, especially from his star QB Russell Wilson. Asking Wilson to perform with more energy, Payton said, “There were several drives where we’re late with personnel [and] getting out of the huddle. We burned timeouts in the first half, which I’m not used to doing. We’ve got to be better; I’ve got to be better; and Russ has got to be sharper with getting the play out.”

Payton clearly recognized the need for improvement but refrained from placing all the blame on his quarterback. Instead, Sean Payton is calling for collective efforts to address the team’s issues. This will ensure a more effective and efficient approach in future games and will hopefully lead the Denver Broncos to success.