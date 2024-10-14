mobile app bar

Playoff Race Heats Up in NFC North as Jared Goff’s Lions Thrash Dallas Cowboys 47-9 in Week 6

Braden Ramsey
Published

Last Time Jared Goff and Dan Campbell Met in NFC Championship Game, None of Them Were Rooting for Detroit

Head coach Dan Campbell talks with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during action against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Ford Field. Lions 49ers

Entering the 2024 NFL season, the AFC North held the crown as the league’s best division. But through six weeks, another quartet of teams have yanked away the crown.

With the Detroit Lions’ utter domination of the Dallas Cowboys, all three active NFC North teams blew out their Week 6 opponents. While the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed their bye, the Lions (47-9), Green Bay Packers (34-13) and Chicago Bears (35-19) won by a combined 75 points on Sunday.

In the process, the NFC North accomplished something no other division has since the NFL-AFL merger.

All three quarterbacks took starring roles in their teams’ Week 6 victory. Jared Goff orchestrated the Lions’ decimation of the Cowboys, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Love amassed 258 yards and four touchdown passes for the Packers. And in the first game of the day, Caleb Williams recorded 282 total yards and four touchdown tosses.

Earlier today, all four NFC North teams held playoff spots

Before the Atlanta Falcons pulled away from the Carolina Panthers, every NFC North team was among the conference’s seven postseason teams. The Falcons’ 38-20 win propelled them into first place in the NFC South, and relegated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a wild-card spot. According to the NFL.com, the Bears are the lone NFC North franchise on the outside looking in.

  • 1st – Minnesota Vikings (NFC North: 5-0)
  • 2nd – Atlanta Falcons (NFC South: 4-2)
  • 3rd – Washington Commanders (NFC East: 4-2)
  • 4th – San Francisco 49ers (NFC West: 3-3)
  • 5th – Detroit Lions (Wild Card: 4-1)
  • 6th – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Wild Card: 4-2)
  • 7th – Green Bay Packers (Wild Card: 4-2)
  • 8th – Chicago Bears (First Team Out: 4-2)

It will be tough for the NFC North to maintain their overall presence in the playoff picture. So far, only the Vikings and Packers have played a divisional contest.

With 11 of the 12 pivotal matchups remaining, the squads will deal themselves losses and knock one another down the standings. But their collective accomplishment to this point is something other divisions can only revel in as they fight for playoff spots.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

