Cam Newton Brings Back Drew Brees’ 2018 Jewelry Debacle While Seeking Advice From Celebrity Jeweler

In the glimmering labyrinth of high-end jewelry investments, the line between a valuable asset and an overpriced trinket can often blur. This entangled world of glitter and glamour was the focus of NFL star Cam Newton‘s recent YouTube short. He turned the spotlight back to a 2018 incident involving Drew Brees, another football luminary, and his entanglement with a jewelry investment gone awry.

Newton dove into the intricacies of jewelry investments, probing how to discern genuine deals from fraudulent ones. He said, “I read this a couple of years ago where Drew Brees and his wife got screwed over by a bad deal in the jewelry industry.

The ex-Panthers QB discusses this with a famed New York City celebrity jeweler, Maksud Agadjani, unraveling tales of navigating through the glittering yet potentially deceptive world of luxury jewelry.

Agadjani mentioned, “Somebody sold me black diamond earrings for 300 or 400 a carat, and I’m used to paying 150 per carat. I’m going to call this guy up, and I’m like, Yo bro, why are you billing me $400?” He further shared his own brushes with fraud, underscoring the importance of vigilance, expertise, and the ability to see beyond the sparkle for true value.

Drew Brees’ Jewelry Investment Once Dragged Him Into a Lawsuit

Drew Brees, the celebrated quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, found himself in a complex legal battle against Vahid Moradi, the proprietor of CJ Charles Jewelers in San Diego. Brees, along with his wife, had poured millions into what they believed were prudent jewelry investments. However, the reality unraveled was a stark contrast.

Spanning over several years, the Brees couple invested a whopping $15 million in exclusive diamonds. Among these was a blue diamond ring, priced at an eye-watering $8.2 million. The trouble surfaced when an independent appraisal valued their collection at $9 million less than the price they paid. This revelation sparked a legal feud, with accusations of deceptive markups and breach of trust.

Moradi, the jeweler in the story, strongly defended himself. He said that he didn’t do anything wrong and thought that Drew Brees, the football player, didn’t really understand what he was investing in. Even though Moradi and Brees had different stories about what happened, they ended up settling the matter privately.

