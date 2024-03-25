Myles Garrett, Who Has 88.5 Career Sacks, Fares Considerably Well in Football Memory Test

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) throws a football to fans before the game between the Browns and the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns struck gold when they drafted Myles Garrett as the top overall draft pick in 2017. Since then, Garrett has become a permanent fixture in the team and is now one of the best defensive players in the league.

Moreover, he has been consistently recording over 10.0 sacks since 2018, and in his seven seasons as he has totaled 88.5 sacks so far. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Myles Garrett’s football memory skills were put to test when he was asked about the quarterbacks he had sacked. Surprisingly Garrett did fairly well.

The interviewer started with the legendary Tom Brady. Garrett swiftly recalled sacking him two and a half times, which was impressively accurate. It’s truly remarkable to sack the greatest quarterback the league has ever seen, and Myles Garrett will probably never forget how many times he brought him down in his career.

However, when asked about Drew Brees, Garrett correctly admitted he hadn’t sacked him. A slight mix-up occurred when Myles initially thought he sacked Zach Wilson, but the interviewer surprised him by stating he hadn’t.

Surprisingly, Garrett didn’t remember sacking Luke Falk, but he was reminded he had sacked him twice. Moving on, Garrett remembered sacking Mitch Trubisky in Chicago and Landry Jones. He also recalled sacking Jameis Winston, reminiscing about how he missed him once during one of his encounters in the Tampa’s hot weather.

Overall, Garrett’s ability to recall his sacks against various quarterbacks showcased his deep football knowledge. While there were a few misses, his accuracy and confidence in remembering most of his encounters added to his reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive players.

Myles Garrett’s Stellar Performance in the 2023 Season

Last season, Myles Garrett delivered one of his standout performances, taking the Cleveland Browns to the top spot in total defense. Garrett’s impressive stats included 14.0 sacks, 42 tackles, 30 QB hits, three passes defended, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovered, solidifying his status as a defensive powerhouse.

Myles Garrett‘s electrifying performance earned him prestigious accolades last season. Not only did he secure a spot in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Teams, but he also clinched the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award. Additionally, Pro Football Focus recently unveiled its list of the top 101 players from the 2023 season, with Garrett claiming the number one spot with an impressive 93.9 PFF grade. His dominance on the field continues to be recognized and celebrated by both fans and analysts alike.