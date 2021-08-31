“Cam Newton has been SHOT FOR YEARS”: Adam Schein Sees No Reason To Question Patriots Decision To Cut QB

Cam Newton and his recent release sent shockwaves across the league today. But Mad Dog Podcast host Adam Schein is not startled at all.

Hours ahead of today’s roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

Cam Newton’s release was definitely a big surprise. Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

Adam Schein believes Cam Newton is not the same player.

The news certainly came as a surprise to most, considering that Newton was expected to be the starter, at least for the opening weeks of the season. But Adam Schein blasted the former Patriot and the hype surrounding him.

“Cam Newton has been shot for years. Plural.” @AdamSchein says the Patriots decision to release Cam Newton & start rookie quarterback Mac Jones is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/Ll6Qh7tOr7 — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 31, 2021

Shein is crude but makes a lot of sense. Mac Jones clearly outplayed Cam in the offseason. And Bill Belichick, the greatest coach of all time, cutting Newton will probably worry many other HC’s and GM’s in the league.

Bill Belichick going back on his work as Cam Newton being a starter was probably a sign for future events. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception

And Cam Newton’s unvaccinated status, which caused him to miss 5 days of crucial practice, could also have factored into the Patriots’ decision to release him. Regardless of the situation, it sucks to see the 2015 NFL MVP out of a job this close to the season.

