mobile app bar

Cam Newton Lists Two Reasons Including $375M Deal To Rule Out Tom Brady’s NFL Comeback

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Tom Brady and Mac Jones Will Square Off In Prime Time": Cam Newton Release Makes The Biggest Revenge Game Of The NFL Season Much More Enticing

Nearly a week ago, Tom Brady sent shock waves across the NFL world when he expressed his desire to return to the NFL while appearing on Vic Blends’ DeepCut podcast. Since then, fans have been divisive over Brady’s stance. While many Tom Brady fans believe he still has some gas left in the tank, others feel he should call it a day and focus on his off-field ventures and contribute to various other communities than football. Former Patriots QB Cam Newton falls in the second category.

In the latest edition of Cam’s “4th&1 Full Podcast, the QB aired his thoughts on the burning topic of Tom’s return. Cam however had an unequivocal and blunt stance on TB12’s return. “Fu*k no!” was Cam’s stance when asked about Tom Brady’s comeback. He joked that Tom knows he is a 103-year-old in football age and thus should focus on retirement. Jokes aside, Cam gave two reasons why Brady cannot make a comeback.

Firstly, Newton pointed out that with Tom being in the running for a minority ownership in the Raiders, his chances of playing while owning a team become minimal. Tom himself had doubts if he could circumvent this while talking to Vic. Secondly, Brady just signed a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox TV as a lead commentator. Hence it would leave a bad taste if Brady were to jailbreak out of this deal. Moreover, Newton opined that Brady is being paid a QB’s wages by Fox and should take it no matter what as it gives Brady the monetary benefit without the physical pain.

“Do I think he will come back? F**k no! He knows that he is like 103, just kidding. No, but he does look in shape of course but there are so many other things. This deal that makes him a minority owner in an NFL team will bar him from doing that. Also, the moth*rf**er just signed a massive Network deal with Fox, so what are we talking about? It is $350 million and you you ain’t got to get hit!”

View on Website

While the ownership deal with the Raiders is still not confirmed, Cam makes a valid point about Brady’s Fox deal. It’s an insanely long contract and it’s hard to see Brady return to the field after the contract ends. However, some media analysts believe that Brady serving the full 10 years of the contract is “inconceivable.”

Richard Deitsch’s Bold Prediction

Back in May 2022, Tom Brady shocked the world by announcing his agreement with Fox to be their next color commentator once he retires for real. Now that a season has passed with Brady not gracing the football field, it seems like he has retired for real. As confirmed by TB12 earlier this year, the 2024 season will see Tom Brady join the Fox panel as the highest-paid sports commentator ever. He will be working alongside veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s feature games.  However, the move hasn’t been well received by all.

For starters, Brady, a complete newbie in the world of broadcasting will be replacing the beloved Greg Olsen, Brady’s predecessor. Moreover, popular analyst Richard Deitsch among others opine that Brady’s commitment issues and love for the field may not lead him to complete the contract. In last month’s edition of Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, the host was ready to bet all his money on the fact that Brady won’t complete his contract. He wasn’t sure about how many years he would last, but he was confident that Brady wouldn’t complete the contract. Hence he suggested Olsen not leave Fox as Brady’s position will open up for Greg.

“I’d bet all the money I own that Tom Brady will not complete the Fox contract,” Deitsch said. “I can’t tell you how many years he will be there, but it seems inconceivable, to me, that he would be there for all 10.”

While the jury is open on whether Brady can complete the contract or not, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic believes that Brady will excel in his responsibilities. Andrew opined that Kevin being the play-by-play caller essays an unselfish role. Kevin made Greg look really good because he only used to ask questions and let the analysts say the smart stuff giving them the limelight. Hence Marchand believes that Brady has a very good partner in Kevin.

“Kevin Burkhardt is a very good play-by-player, but what he’s the best at is getting a lot out of his teammate,” Marchand said. “I think Olsen’s success had something to do with [having] Burkhardt as a partner. Kevin is unselfish and wants his analyst to do well. He [made] it about Olsen, and he will make it about Brady.”

Whatever Brady does, he will excel in it no matter what. As far as Brady’s comments on his return are concerned, it could just be wishful thinking from TB12 and nothing serious.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these