Cam Newton Tells Bill Belichick to “Date Your Age” Amid Jordon Hudson Relationship Drama

Ever since Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson became public, the spotlight on the couple has only intensified. Especially now that Belichick has taken over as head coach at the University of North Carolina. But instead of focusing on football, attention has shifted toward behind-the-scenes drama, with reports suggesting that Hudson’s growing influence could be jeopardizing Belichick’s new chapter.

According to multiple sources, Belichick had previously asked UNC to CC Hudson on all official communications involving him—a move that raised eyebrows and hinted at just how much sway she holds. That influence has reportedly escalated even further. Hudson has allegedly begun acting as his de facto spokesperson, stepping in to shut down interviews and even confronting media members directly.

Now, tensions in Chapel Hill are running high. UNC has reportedly banned Hudson from campus entirely, and there are rumblings that Belichick’s job may already be in jeopardy. Many around the NFL and college football world are calling out Hudson for overstepping her bounds, criticizing what they see as undue power granted by proximity, not merit.

And it raises a pointed question: would this situation have spiraled so quickly if Belichick were dating someone closer to his age and experience level?

Finally, someone has publicly called out Bill Belichick for dating someone significantly younger than himself—and it’s none other than his former quarterback, Cam Newton.

Cam didn’t hold back. He said he doesn’t like seeing the legendary coach “turn into a city boy,” and even jokingly suggested that people start a petition urging Belichick to date someone closer to his own age. According to Cam, the age gap between partners should be within a reasonable range—ideally, no more than 10 years older or younger. Anything beyond that, he said, is “unacceptable” and “in bad taste.”

While Newton acknowledged that his own relationship history isn’t spotless—and that his opinion might not be popular because of it—he stood by his take. Just because people have personal preferences doesn’t mean they shouldn’t also act their age, he said.

“I’m going to be the one to say it. We all need to sign a petition. Hate me, despise me, but somebody got to keep it real. Date your age. I could give relationship advice, and I could tell somebody, Hey, bro, come on, let’s keep it in reason. Let’s keep it in reason. If you are asking me my unpopular opinion, if you date your age, none of this will be your situation. All this could be prevented if we date our age,” Cam said.

So what does Cam think would be an acceptable age for Belichick’s ideal partner? About 62—like his former long-time girlfriend, Linda Holliday. Bill and Linda spent 16 years together, and she was by his side through Super Bowl wins and at a time when Belichick was still widely admired in the public eye.

Cam remembered Linda fondly, calling her a radiant and attractive brunette who was always smiling, helpful, and—most importantly—age-appropriate. In his eyes, she was the perfect match for Belichick, and a far cry from the headlines the coach is generating now.

However, none of our opinions matter in the end on this issue. The only opinion that matters is that of Belichick, and he doesn’t believe there is any trouble, especially when it comes to football. He called his relationship with Hudson personal, and she doesn’t involve herself in matters of football.

“Really off to the side. It’s a personal relationship, and she doesn’t have anything to do with football.”

Even the UNC Director of Football Facilities doesn’t have any problem with Bill and Jordon and believes the former Pats HC has been nothing but professional. He is not worried that his HC will lose focus. But who knows what happens before the start of the new college season?