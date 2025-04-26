NFL Draft Steal or Overrated QB? Robert Griffin III and Skip Bayless Offer Contrasting Takes on Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe’s dream of reaching the NFL has finally come true. The Seattle Seahawks took a chance on the former Alabama quarterback, selecting him in the third round with the 92nd overall pick.

Yet, the conversation around Milroe remains as divisive as ever. Leading up to the draft, comparisons to Lamar Jackson highlighted his athleticism and playmaking ability as a runner. But critics continue to question key aspects of his game, including his struggles to throw under pressure and reading defenses. Some have even raised eyebrows at Seattle’s decision, especially with prospects like Shedeur Sanders still on the board.

Robert Griffin III, a former No. 2 overall pick, has voiced his support for both Jalen Milroe and the Seahawks’ decision to draft him. RG3 highlighted the Alabama alum’s blazing speed and dynamic playmaking ability, calling him a rare athlete with a strong résumé. What excites Griffin most is the potential for Milroe to grow even further in Seattle’s system.

He loves the idea of seeing Milroe under center at Lumen Field, noting that he brings a unique skill set that contrasts sharply with veteran Sam Darnold. Griffin hopes the Seahawks will tap into that talent wisely and not let it go to waste.

“Jalen Milroe can FLY LIKE A HAWK and gives defensive coordinators nightmares every time he touches the ball. Im excited to see how the Seattle Seahawks develop him and utilize his skill set because he is too talented to not have a package of plays for him.”

Surprisingly, public sentiment has been largely optimistic about Seattle’s pick. Many see Milroe as an underrated talent loaded with potential and praise his work ethic and experience against top-tier SEC defenses. Some even argued that, given his upside, he might be a better choice than Shedeur Sanders.

Milroe’s strengths—his elite mobility and strong arm—are clear. If Seattle can refine its accuracy and decision-making, it could have a true weapon on their hands. See for yourself,

He’s the sleeper in this draft! He has tremendous talent and a great work ethic. — Darkhorse327 (@RealDonaldIsaac) April 26, 2025

Another chimed in and wrote,

Great pick he played against actually teams surprised your not crying about how sanders is better — Kettlebellwize (@Kettlebellwize) April 26, 2025

Someone pointed out,

RW3 possibility? He has a cannon and can scramble. He can be taught accuracy. Looks familiar doesn’t it? — BigBuzz (@twistdprez) April 26, 2025

Others added,

If someone can teach this guy to play football he is going to be dangerous — Ramshackle (@Roscotheramfan) April 26, 2025

However, not everyone is on board with Seattle’s decision to draft Jalen Milroe. Skip Bayless, never one to shy away from controversy, expressed disbelief that Milroe was taken before Shedeur Sanders. According to Bayless, Sanders is the better pocket passer, showing greater poise, accuracy, and composure under pressure—traits he believes Milroe lacks, especially in tough matchups against elite opponents.

And … Jalen Milroe goes before Shedeur. Just mind-blowing. Go watch the Vanderbilt and Oklahoma tapes and tell me what you see. Shedeur plays the position with far more accuracy and clutch poise than Jalen Milroe does. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 26, 2025

That said, Milroe brings a different kind of game to the table. He has both tangible and intangible qualities that make him intriguing. With a cannon for an arm capable of launching deep throws and the ability to make plays with his legs, Milroe is a true dual-threat quarterback. Physically, he’s a standout—built like a tank and built to move. And that fits Seattle’s history and preference for mobile quarterbacks.

In fact, the last time the Seahawks selected a QB in the third round, it worked out pretty well—Russell Wilson turned into a franchise cornerstone. Milroe, in many ways, mirrors Wilson’s mold: undersized, athletic, and dynamic. The big difference? Accuracy. But at just 21, time is still on Milroe’s side, and those mechanics can be developed.

The Seahawks also gave Sam Darnold a three-year, $100 million contract, with over $50 million guaranteed—so they’re not likely to move on from him anytime soon. That gives Milroe a valuable runway to sit, learn, and grow into the role. If developed properly, he could absolutely stake his claim as Seattle’s next QB1.