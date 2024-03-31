Cam Newton Threatens to Take Skip Bayless’s Job on Undisputed if He Wins The Three Point Contest Against Him

Cam Newton Lays Down His Winning Conditions

Skip Bayless has long bragged about his athletic abilities, most of which we’ve never seen. But he must be very confident in his hooping abilities to challenge a professional athlete to a square-off. He challenged Newton on his ‘The Skip Bayless Show,’ wagering that if he were to win, Newton would have to cease commenting on anybody’s basketballing abilities. He’s clearly taken Newton’s barrage of insults to heart.

Newton, for his own part, asked Skip to “never, ever, ever, talk about another athlete or give a take on something you couldn’t do.” This has often been many athletes’ complaints against analysts like Skip Bayless who’ve personally never suited up on the field, but make harsh judgments about professional athletes behind their TV screens. If this contest ends up happening, Skip Bayless might just finally go out of business.