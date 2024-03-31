mobile app bar

Cam Newton Threatens to Take Skip Bayless’s Job on Undisputed if He Wins The Three Point Contest Against Him

Is Cam Newton coming for Skip Bayless’s job? He might be, but Fox Sports might not exactly be down with that. An online feud is brewing between Bayless and the former quarterback. And soon it might make it to the court, but not the legal kind. Skip Bayless has challenged Newton to a three-point contest. He further laid down the consequences of what would happen if he were to win, and Newton had his own conditions.
Newton took to his podcast 4th and 1 to respond to the NFL analyst as he laid down the winning conditions. When, and not if, Cam Newton wins the three-point contest against Skip, he wants to trade seats with Skip on ‘Undisputed,’ even as he titled the episode, ‘if I win I’M TAKING YOUR JOB.’ Very confident in his abilities as an athlete, Newton said on his podcast,
“I’ll give you one better, bring me on Undisputed let’s trade seats I still want to do fourth and one but I go like because if I beat him it’s, not if, when I beat him…”
Skip might want to hold onto his seat, as Newton seems pretty confident in his abilities as an athlete to beat Skip, not just at basketball, but almost any other sport. But Skip is not to be taken lightly. The 72-year-old was spotted throwing some serious hoops in the gym, seemingly in preparation for this contest with Newton. But Newton’s winning conditions don’t just stop at taking Skip’s job.

Cam Newton Lays Down His Winning Conditions

Skip Bayless has long bragged about his athletic abilities, most of which we’ve never seen. But he must be very confident in his hooping abilities to challenge a professional athlete to a square-off. He challenged Newton on his ‘The Skip Bayless Show,’ wagering that if he were to win, Newton would have to cease commenting on anybody’s basketballing abilities. He’s clearly taken Newton’s barrage of insults to heart.

Newton, for his own part, asked Skip to “never, ever, ever, talk about another athlete or give a take on something you couldn’t do.” This has often been many athletes’ complaints against analysts like Skip Bayless who’ve personally never suited up on the field, but make harsh judgments about professional athletes behind their TV screens. If this contest ends up happening, Skip Bayless might just finally go out of business.

