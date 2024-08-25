Cam Newton’s 3rd Baby Momma Seen Sharing Fun Moments With the NFL Vet After Dr. Bryant’s Criticism

Cam Newton’s recent guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant bluntly blamed him for creating broken families. However, nothing stops Newton from living life on his terms. The doctor laid out how Cam’s lifestyle could have some serious consequences for his kids down the line. But as far as his current situation is concerned, no one is looking broken, at least from the outside.

Right after the deep convo ended, Cam’s third baby mama Jasmin Brown was seen living her best life with the NFL vet, like it was just another day. She posted a fun clip on her Instagram story, dancing and goofing around with Cam. It clearly showed everyone that their bond is still rock solid, no matter what anyone says.

In the video, you can see Newton and Brown laughing and having a blast, completely unbothered by the drama that just went down. No matter what critics say, Cam’s doing things his way, and those closest to him are right there with him. Cam’s fears were true to him, although Dr Bryant showed him that only he can take himself out of this situation, and no one else.

But it seems he’s taking it positively. Here’s Newton and Jasmine Brown sharing a fun moment amidst a lot of talk about Newton’s personal life:

Cam Newton and Jasmine Brown Jazzing pic.twitter.com/8VnBlbJE14 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Cam Newton, of course, had something to say about Dr. Bryant’s comments, standing firm on his choices and how he’s living his life. Even during an interview with Shannon Sharpe and Ocho, he reiterated that he does not want to prove anything to anyone. Thus, he lives the way he wants and carries himself as best as he can.

But that doesn’t stop controversy from popping at his doorstep now and then. And since he’s still a fan favorite, everything becomes a story. Even last year, Brown chose to go about things hilariously during one of her sets.

Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Jasmin Brown Turns Pregnancy Into Comedy

Cam Newton’s girlfriend has a knack for keeping things real and let’s say funny. Not only does she hold her own as a standup comedian, but she also knows how to create headlines with her humor. Late last year, she made waves when she joked about her decision to have a baby with Cam, becoming his third baby mama and welcoming his sixth child.

During one of her routines, she didn’t shy away from the topic, poking fun at herself and the situation.

“A lot of women say it couldn’t have been them,” she quipped. “Yeah, until a rich nigga put that pressure on you! A $100M nigga put pressure on you, you don’t know what you would do.”

With that kind of wit, it’s no wonder she’s making people laugh. To top it off, she is keeping them talking about her life with the NFL vet. Whether she’s on stage or living her day-to-day life with Cam, she has a temperament that quite matches Newton’s and remains unapologetic about her bold lifestyle.