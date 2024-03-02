Cam Newton Baby Mothers: How Many Kids Does the Former Panthers QB Have & Who Is His Current Partner?

The former Carolina Panthers QB, Cam Newton, went viral on social media after news broke out about his altercation with two men at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta. While Cam has a reputation for his bold personality and lavish lifestyle, this marked the first time he placed himself at the center of a physical fight.

In a recent episode of his podcast, 4th & 1, Cam took the opportunity to apologize for his role in the scuffle. He admitted that things could have escalated further and expressed concern about how it might have impacted his eight children. Yes, you heard that right — eight kids!

Though ex-Carolina Panthers QB Cam isn’t married, he has a big family tree. He has seven kids with two ex-girlfriends, and now, he is expecting his eighth child with comedian and actor Jasmin Brown.

Jasmin, a talented actress, was born in Maryland but grew up in Florida. You might recognize her from movies like “Caught Up” and “Always a Bridesmaid.” While we are not entirely sure how Cam and Jasmin first crossed paths, they have been dating each other since 2021.

As the power couple gears up to welcome a new member, Cam’s commitment to his family shines through, as he believes in raising his kids with the same amount of love he received from his parents and grandparents. With ex-fiancé Kia Proctor, he shares four biological kids, Chosen, Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, and Cashmeres, as per the Sun. Plus, he has taken on the role of dad to Kia’s daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.

But Cam Newton‘s family tree doesn’t end there. During his relationship with Kia, he also welcomed another son named Caesar with a model named La Reina Shaw in 2019. However, this cheating scandal led to his breakup with Kia Proctor. His relationship with La Reina too didn’t last long, however, he still considers La Reina’s son, Jaden, as part of his family. So, in total, Cam’s a proud dad to five biological kids and two stepchildren.

Jasmin Brown Embracing Motherhood

Jasmin Brown, also known by her stage name Watch Jazzy, is super excited about being a mother. The 29-year-old actor/producer took to her Instagram story recently, where she spoke about how her transition to motherhood would be a thrilling experience.

In a heartfelt story, Jasmine stressed her eagerness to learn and grow as she embraces the role of a mother. She reflected on her journey so far and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be her child’s loving and supportive mom. According to Page Six, Brown wrote,

“I am SO EXCITED to be a mom and learn so much about myself along the way. I been that girl for a long time… now I get to be somebody’s cool a** hustling ass getting money having a**, loving, supportive, bomb a** mom???? What an honor. I take this role EXTREMELY serious. It’s Family over everything ho*.”

However, she also emphasized taking on this important role of a mother with the utmost seriousness, as for Jasmin, her family always comes first. Seeing her dedication to being the best mom in the world, there is no doubt that she and Cam Newton are going to start a loving family together.