Cam Newton’s Lamar Jackson Defense Unsuccessful as Stephen A. Smith Fires Back With a “2 Achilles Heels” Example

Lamar Jackson might be the greatest dual-threat QB to ever play the game but his record against the Ravens’ top rivals hasn’t been great. As Cam Newton expressed that Lamar is the best QB on the gridiron before the Ravens vs Steelers matchup, Stephen A. Smith couldn’t help but give him a reality check.

During the latest episode of the First Take, as Cam presented an impassioned defense of Lamar, Smith fired back at the former quarterback as he highlighted Jackson’s abysmal win percentage against winning teams:

“Against the Steelers, he’s 1-3, Lamar Jackson, against Kansas City Chiefs, specifically Mahomes, he’s 1-5. Against everybody else in the NFL, the brother is 65-18. He has won 78% of his games. He’s got two Achilles Heels- the Chiefs and fellas he’s playing this week.”

Newton iterated that the 2x MVP would prove to be the most important player on the field against the Steelers, in part for his ability to light up the whole stadium and change the outcome of the game. He said,

“As long as Lamar Jackson is playing, he is the most important person on the team.”

But Newton failed to take Jackson’s record against the Steelers into account. He has failed to rise to the occasion when he plays the Steelers and the Chiefs. As Smith pointed out, while Lamar might be a beast with 78% wins against the rest of the league, the two teams have proven to be his Achilles heel.

Lamar and the Ravens have been phenomenal this season, with the QB presenting a strong case for another MVP. Baltimore has blown out teams this season, outscoring them but they have also struggled at times.

He has a winning record against most teams he has played in his career, like the Bengals against whom he’s 10-2. But he is 1-3 and 1-5 against the Steelers and the Chiefs respectively.

As the Ravens take on bitter divisional rivals, the Steelers, this week, Lamar’s record over them looms over him. If he once more fails to best the Steelers, Smith’s position will only be strengthened.

The Ravens go into the game with a 7-3 record to face the Steelers with a 7-2 record. Russell Wilson has performed well with three straight wins in his back pocket. The defense has been mammoth yet again, with T.J. Watt playing like a DPOY. The winner will go to the top of the AFC North.