“Cam Ward is in the Category of Aaron Rodgers & Patrick Mahomes”: Chris Simms

With the 2025 NFL Draft officially less than a month away, rookie fever is beginning to sweep the nation. However, one prospect has managed to separate himself from the field more so than others. He hasn’t played a single snap of professional football but he’s already being compared to some of the greats of the game.

Advertisement

After leading the FBS with 39 passing touchdowns throughout the 2024 season, Miami’s Cam Ward currently finds himself as the consensus QB1 of the draft. Now drawing Hall of Fame comparisons from one analyst in particular, the hype surrounding Ward has seemingly hit its peak.

On the latest installment of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had heaps of praise for the release speed of Ward. Citing the quickness of release that Ward exhibits during wide receiver screens and RPO plays, the retired player turned analyst drew some rather lofty comparisons for the former Hurricane.

“Cam Ward is in the category of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Caleb Williams could do it, Josh Allen a little bit… Cam Ward can get it out like a shortstop… And he can do it with great force on the ball, and accuracy.”

There are a few if any other names that an incoming rookie would hope to be compared to. The 22-year-old signal caller clearly has more than enough expectations being placed on him already, but Simms believes that he will be able to live up to the challenge.

With his own personal assessment deeming Ward to be more than ready for the pros, Simms maintains that the only thing that could possibly hinder his success is the team surrounding him.

“I certainly think Cam Ward is ready for NFL football. I think he can run any system, there’s no doubt about that. I see he reads coverages, processes, throws the appropriate footballs all the time… I can certainly see him having success.”

Ward is currently the odds-on favorite to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick in the draft. While only time can tell us if he is worthy of that pick, there’s certainly no shortage of supporters.

Cam Ward speaks on his meeting with the New Orleans Saints

Despite being projected as a top-three pick, Ward still proceeded to take a meeting with the New Orleans Saints during his time at the 2025 NFL Combine. While the team is in no position to call his name on draft night, the quarterback sensation still managed to make headlines with his admission that,

“They were one of my favorite teams growing up, when I was little. I loved watching Drew Brees and Colston out there. It would be a dream to play for them, if I get a chance someday.”

Despite Ward’s assertion that the Saints are “…not really my focus right now,” that didn’t stop the New Orleans faithful from dreaming right alongside him. Continuing to search for an identity in a post-Brees league, the franchise currently holds the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft.

While they may not be able to call his name on draft night, the Saints’ front office will likely keep his comments in mind should Ward become disgruntled with his future employer a few years into his NFL career. Nevertheless, fans can be all but certain that Ward will be wearing a powder blue jersey in his NFL debut.