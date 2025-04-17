Cam Ward vs. Will Levis: Rich Eisen Picks the Tennessee Titans’ Week 1 Starter Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

If there are no surprises, Cam Ward is all set to have a field day on April 24 in Green Bay. The former Miami Hurricanes QB is everyone’s favorite to become the number 1 pick. The Tennessee Titans, who own the pick, have a serious QB problem, and in all certainty, Cam Ward is likely to become this year’s Caleb Williams.

Notably, it seems that Cam is already enjoying Titans vibes, as a player. While playing Fortnite on a livestream, he went on to mention Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as the best RBs in the league.

Additionally, he named his top four receivers: Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley, and Treylon Burks. With Cam already raving praises about Titans stars, seasoned NFL analyst Rich Eisen was quick to join in on the Cam Ward vs. Will Levis QB debate.

After all, Levis had a less productive season with 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last year. His completion percentage was 63.1%, and his average yards per attempt was 6.9. He also fumbled the ball 6 times, with all 6 fumbles lost. And the Titans never found their way during the season, finishing with 3 wins and 14 losses in the AFC South.

Assessing the Titans’ downfall and the need for a QB, Eisen was quick to admit that the Titans will play Cam Ward as their starting QB in the first game of the 2025–26 season. This assertion came right after his prediction that aligns with the trend that the Titans will draft Cam as their number 1 pick next Thursday.

“The Tennessee Titans are no dummies. And they’re gonna go for him (Cam Ward) and a lot of people are wondering if that is the surefire thing or not. I guess we will find that out on week 1 when the Titans take on… who knows… Because he is going to be the week one starter. They’re just going to throw him right in the mix and Will Levis is gonna have to deal with it now. They can make whatever bones they want to talk about that there’s going to be a competition,” Eisen explained on the Rich Eisen Show podcast on Wednesday.

Even though Eisen spoke about the QB competition between Will and Ward, Cam also has another battle that he needs to address. It’s the pressure of being drafted as a number one QB. For instance, Caleb Williams’ 2024 season is not a distant memory for NFL fans.

Before the season, Caleb was pitted as the QB who could take the Chicago Bears to new heights. But he disappointed in comparison with Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. And, the Chicago Bears finished fourth with just five wins and 12 losses in Caleb’s debut season.

Statistically, Caleb couldn’t quite translate his college success into the NFL. He finished with a passer rating of 87.8, with 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 17 games in 2024.

Despite that, Eisen believes Cam Ward could help the Titans elevate their game. Eisen cited Ward’s performance in the 2024 College Football season to show why drafting him as the number one pick makes sense.

“I know they were number 1 on the clock for a reason but I mean, Will did show some flashes and you are looking at Cam Ward and say, the only reason you take a QB number 1 overall is because you know for sure, he is the man and that is that. His ceiling is so huge we cannot turn it down,” Eisen outlined.

Having studied the game of his teammates, and with the luxury of knowing that the Titans are interested in him, Ward has the privilege of preparation time. Whether he turns out to be a wonder like Jayden Daniels or disappoints fans like Caleb Williams, time will tell.