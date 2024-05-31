“Dude Is in Denial”: Russell Wilson Gets Dragged Through the Mud for His Justin Fields Take

When the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to Pittsburgh, the entire fanbase knew they were in for a ride. While Mike Tomlin assured that Russell would get the starting job, the head man also made it clear that Fields would get his fair shake. Fans, however, feel that the veteran QB is trying his hardest to edge Fields out of the competition, especially after his recent comments.

According to a recent MLFootball report on X, formerly known as Twitter, Russell Wilson recently asserted that Fields would become a significant threat if he was utilized in a “non-quarterback role.” This statement hasn’t gone down well with the fans and has left many fans a bit irked. They were quick to note that Russ had been in denial if he thought Justin was not coming for the starting job.

On the other hand, a few felt Russell had been trying to get rid of the competition because he knew that he would lose the QB1 mid-season. Some even pointed out that the former Seahawks shot-caller is already feeling the pressure from his backup. See for yourselves:

However, Wilson’s statement doesn’t come as a surprise, especially considering Fields recently stated that he would be ready to deliver in any capacity if he was asked to. Russ also never said that he wanted Justin to move on from playing a QB.

He recommended a slasher role for his backup, expressing that the former Bears QB has a dynamic presence, is capable of playing multiple positions aside from QB, and would cause a lot of problems for the opposition defenses. He even called Justin a franchise quarterback.

Justin Fields Clarifies His Stance on a Role in Special Teams

Recently, rumors have been circulating that the Steelers could utilize Fields as a special teams player, particularly as a punt returner alongside Cordaralle Patterson. Justin’s new teammate Jaylen Warren had stated on Cam Hayward’s podcast that Danny Smith, the Steeler Special Teams coordinator, would like Justin to be the team’s kickoff returner.

He also said Smith talked with Fields about the idea and the former Bears QB found it acceptable. However, Fields has come and cleared the air on this matter. As per CBS Sports, he asserted that Danny Smith’s words have been misinterpreted. Smith was only trying to convey the message that anyone can be used on special teams, regardless of their position.

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said of the rumors, as per CBS Sports. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

Thus, it seems Fields is not open to playing as a kick returner. However, that isn’t stopping Arthur Smith from using him in a special role. It has been speculated that Smith might use him as a red-zone threat and special plays.

While there are still doubts about his ability to call shots, he is too good of an athlete to be wasted on the bench. He has a chance to learn a lot about QB play from Wilson and might end up taking over after the 2024 season.