While Vikings’ QB Situation Remains Confusing, Justin Jefferson Remembers Old Teammates Doing Well

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) look at the trophy after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are in a tough spot with their franchise QB making his way to another organization. This has left Justin Jefferson in a pickle for the first time in his career. The star receiver has never caught passes from anyone but Kirk Cousins. However, he must now depart from the familiar connection and look to forge new bonds.

Yet, amidst the anticipation of forming fresh chemistry, Jefferson can’t help but harbor a tinge of envy towards a quarterback-receiver tandem that’s set in stone. In a candid interview with Kevin Hart on the ‘Cold as Balls’ podcast, Jefferson didn’t shy away from admitting his jealousy towards his former LSU teammates, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, who now ply their trade together for the Bengals.

Reflecting on their shared collegiate glory, Jefferson reminisced about LSU’s dominant offensive prowess during their championship-winning campaign in 2019. He also insisted that his bond with Ja’Marr Chase is something that would last till the end of time.

“I loved being at LSU with him[Ja’Marr Chase]. He’s my brother, so it’s something that’s going to last forever.”

The trio’s synergy in the gridiron was nothing short of electrifying, with Jefferson and Chase’s confidence matched only by Burrow’s strong command of the pocket and precision passing. Hence, it is only natural for Jefferson to envy the bond that Chase and Burrow still get to enjoy.

“I love them together, I love the chemistry that they have with each other, but it’s some jealousy on that side.”

While Jefferson may envy the seamless reunion of his former comrades, his admiration for their shared success is undeniable. Their chemistry transcends the gridiron, with Jefferson and Chase maintaining a close bond even in the NFL off-season.

Beneath Justin Jefferson’s Love Lies a Bit of Jealousy

Beneath Jefferson, Burrow, and Chase’s camaraderie lies a simmering competitive spirit, honed during their collegiate days and carried over into the big arena. Yet, the rivalry does not keep Jefferson from cherishing the enduring brotherhood they’ve forged, a bond that extends beyond the boundaries of competition.

As the buds navigate contract negotiations, their discussions likely revolve around locking in on lucrative extensions. With Jefferson eyeing a renewal before the 2024 season commences, the Vikings are eager to secure their star receiver’s services. Meanwhile, Chase, with two years remaining on his rookie deal, awaits his moment in the spotlight.

The idea of the trio reuniting in the NFL does seem enticing, but the practical challenges, particularly the salary cap, pose a significant obstacle. Nevertheless, their journey, marked by friendship, competition, and mutual success, serves as a testament to the bonds formed on the football field, thriving beyond the confines of professional sport.

Moreover, even though Burrow and Chase remain in a comfortable spot, it is now up to the Vikings front office to keep their generational talent in the locker room, by making the required moves in the upcoming draft.