Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Reveals Her True Thoughts When She First Met Travis Kelce

The chemistry between Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, and Travis has always been off the charts. From cheekily teasing her brother-in-law on the ‘New Heights’ podcast to publicly vouching for the younger Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, these moments are just a glimpse into their relationship. Yet, fans are in awe of them. So, the question remains: how did it all start, and did Travis make a good first impression when he met his future sister-in-law?

During a sit-down interview with Stacking The Box‘s Sterling Holmes, Kylie revealed that it took over a year for her to finally meet Travis after she started dating Jason. Kylie met her future husband in 2014 via Tinder, and although their first date didn’t go so well—with the elder Kelce falling asleep at the bar where they met—the former hockey player gave Jason another chance.

She hit it off great with sober Jason, and by November 11, 2015, the couple made it Instagram official. Exactly two months after this milestone, Kylie finally got to meet Travis during the 2016 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. It basically took her an entire football season before their schedules finally matched up.

“Jason and I had been together for quite some time before I actually got to meet Travis. I’m talking at least through a full football season because the schedules didn’t match up and so I actually met him [Travis] in Hawaii at Pro Bowl,” Kylie said.

But Travis wasn’t alone in the Aloha State. It turns out the entire Kelce clan was present at the event, which is quite rare in Kylie’s experience. Considering that Travis got his first Pro Bowl nod that year after his brother earned his first the year before, the crowd was justified.

“It was a full dive into the Kelce pool because I had never been on a Kelce family vacation and that turned into one. So, we had the entire Kelce family together, which is rare,” Kylie continued.

Moreover, Jason had already hyped up his younger brother to his then-girlfriend, and Travis didn’t disappoint. To the interview host’s surprise, Kylie noted that the younger Kelce was quite ‘generous’ and ‘loving,’ exactly how Jason described him.

“I had received months and months and months of Jason talking up his brother and telling me what an amazing person he was and how kind and generous and loving. And he lived up to it,” Kylie said.

Safe to say, the Chiefs’ star tight end made quite the first impression, unlike his brother’s less-than-stellar first date with Kylie. But there’s more to the story.

Travis Is the Best Uncle, Kylie Says

We have seen glimpses of adorable moments between Travis and his nieces during his weekly podcast with his brother Jason. From Wyatt’s adorable leotard reveal to Ellie showing off her stylin’, movie star glasses, the trio has left us in awe quite a few times.

As it turns out, off the field, they are even more adorable, thanks to Travis being a great uncle. “He is hilarious and the best uncle and an outstanding brother-in-law,” Kylie confirmed.

Later on, when host Sterling Holmes asked Kylie about how she felt when Jason and Travis ventured into their podcast, the former hockey player noted that it actually ‘cracked her up.’ Considering that fans gravitate toward the Kelce duo’s antics during their podcast, Kylie wanted to make sure they know that when Jason and Travis are off-camera, nothing changes.

“It’s basically a glimpse into our holiday dinner tables. It is exactly what they do when they get in person, face to face with each other, so it’s fun to see that other people are enjoying getting a little quick glimpse into that,” Kylie noted.

That said, it’s quite heartening for us fans to get a sneak peek into the Kelce family’s lifestyle, which is as wholesome as it gets. It’s also worth mentioning that Kylie joined Sterling on ‘Stacking the Box’ to talk about the new collaboration the Eagles Autism Foundation took on with HP Print Pals, which aims to help neurodivergent kids express themselves with printable puppets.