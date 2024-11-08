Can Travis Kelce Retire After the 2024 Season?

After the first three games of this season, one thing was clear – Travis Kelce is on a decline. After all eight receptions for 69 yards with no TDs in three games is the slowest start ever in Kelce’s career. But should that be enough of a reason for the 35-year-old Chiefs TE to mull over retirement? Partly yes, because there are a lot of factors in play.

Analysing Travis Kelce’s contributions on the field this season will always be a tricky task because of how consistent he was for the last decade. It’s only natural for a drop-off to be expected with age. But when one observes that the poor outings are also coming alongside a drop-off in physical conditioning, things become worth pondering.

If we can see this from our TV sets, we can be assured that Travis knows it better than us. And what better to call it a day after winning the historic three-peat? Travis despite his drop off is still at a respectable level. Capping his career off with a Super Bowl win before being a liability on the field would be the perfect send-off to his career.

Another reason why Kelce can potentially call it a day after this season is the contract situation at Kansas. Earlier this year, Travis Kelce signed a 2-year deal with the Chiefs, which made him the richest TE in the league. The way his performances have been this season, it’s fair to ask if Travis is worth the money paid for his output on the field.

Moreover, the Chiefs have a projected cap space of just $22.7 million for next year. Even if Kelce weren’t to retire next year, enough cap space would be needed to fund a worthy replacement for the TE next season which at $22.7 million doesn’t seem likely.

So for the greater good of the financial status of the team, Kelce hanging up his boots would make a lot of sense if the Chiefs pull a three-peat.

#Chiefs not under contract after 2024: -DeAndre Hopkins

-Marquise Brown

-Trey Smith

-Justin Watson

-Kareem Hunt

-Samaje Perine

-Tershawn Wharton

-Charles Omenihu

-Joshua Uche

-Derek Nnadi

-Nick Bolton

-Justin Reid Chiefs project 2025 cap space: $22.7 million #Chiefskingdom — Price Carter (@priceacarter) November 7, 2024

If sporting reasons aren’t enough, Travis Kelce has a host of commitments outside the field which would be easier to handle if he were to retire from the NFL.

Travis Kelce has a promising showbiz career ahead of him

Travis Kelce in a recent interview with ExtraTV divulged that he has been bombarded with offers from the entertainment industry thanks to his Super Bowl wins and the Taylor Swift factor. While he maintained that he loves the game like he always did, he did admit that he would like to have a balance between both his careers.

Most passionate athletes in Travis’ shoes would have chosen to pour their all into their NFL career before donning the entertainer’s hat. But Travis has already started acting and hosting because he is making sure he is “set up for what’s next”.

This statement itself adds fuel to the rumors that Kelce is closer to his retirement than ever. His plate is already full as he will be seen essaying significant characters in FX Series “Grotesquerie” and “Happy Gilmore 2”. Kelce after his “New Heights” success will also be venturing into hosting with “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” on Prime Video.

The Chiefs’ TE signing off on these projects during the most important preseason of his career shows that he is on a stage where he could consider retirement.

While the TE is not short of acting and hosting gigs, he has the opportunity to hang up his boots after. The way things are going, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kelce announce retirement after this season if they win the three-peat. Because acting opportunities will only multiply for Kelce from here on.