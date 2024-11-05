Patrick Mahomes Admits DeAndre Hopkins is Winning Over Travis Kelce; Addresses Ankle & Knee Injury Scare

The Chiefs continued their unbeaten start to the season in week 9, winning a nail-biter in OT against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This takes them to 8-0 for the season, their best start under Patrick Mahomes, who himself delivered his first assuring performance of the season. The 2-time MVP delivered another OT win, slowly putting together a drive and finishing the game with 291 yards, 3 TDs, and no interceptions for the first time this season.

However, he wasn’t the only one who had a great game. The Chiefs’ new signing, DeAndre Hopkins too made his mark for the defending champions, leaving Mahomes impressed, as he is beginning to favor the wideout over his trusted weapon Travis Kelce.

In the post-game interview, the two-time MVP praised DHop’s ball-winning skills, especially in one-on-one situations. He noted that watching the All-Pro receiver’s game tape from last week boosted his confidence in targeting him more. Mahomes pointed out that DHop has been getting one-on-one matchups over Travis Kelce and thriving, often outshining the Chiefs’ star tight end.

” He showed me he’s going to win one-on-one. I had a confidence in him. I saw it on tape last week and knew I was going back to him. He’s getting one-on-one matchups that are favored over Trav and he’s winning.”

Hopkins finished the game with 8 catches for 86 yards and 2 vital TDs.

Everyone had their hearts in their mouths when they saw Patrick Mahomes clutch his ankle. He seemed to be in pain. Regarding the injury, Patrick revealed that he rolled his ankle last week and did so again this week. He stated that he was in pain but would be ready to go next week following rehab despite it being a short week.

He and Hopkins weren’t the only ones with a great game. Kareem Hunt after a dull first half kick-started their run game, finishing the game with 106 yards on 27 carries and a TD. Kelce also recorded his first 100-yard game in a long time, fishing with a season-high 14 receptions for 100 yards.

The Chiefs take on the divisional rivals, the Broncos on Sunday as hope to make it 9-0.