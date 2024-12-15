“Can We All Agree and Say Cam Is a Giant”: Football Fans in Awe as Cam Newton Dwarfs 6-Foot-1 Deion Sanders at the Heisman Ceremony

This year’s Heisman ceremony, held at Lincoln Center, New York, had an unexpected guest in Cam Newton. While it’s perfectly normal to see other players at the event who have won the trophy in the past — especially those who are still playing or are active in the public eye — Cam hasn’t attended a Heisman ceremony since he won one in 2010. At the gathering, Cam stole the spotlight as he usually does, surprisingly, by overshadowing the one and only Deion Sanders.

Cam was at the event to support the eventual winner of the trophy, Travis Hunter, a two-way star from Colorado who used to showcase his talents at Cam’s 7v7 youth football program (at the high school level). While there, the former QB exchanged pleasantries with those there to support Travis, most notably, Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur.

In a clip that surfaced online, Cam is seen dapping up the CU head coach, with Deion even telling him something (inaudible) in great detail, while gesturing with his hands, nodding his head, and so on. However, it was their height difference that stood out, with Cam significantly towering over Coach Prime.

In the clip, the difference in height between Cam and Deion seems very significant. But in reality, Cam (6’5″) is just four inches taller than Deion Sanders (6’1″).

Perhaps it was the hat Cam was wearing, which was unusually large and could have helped him appear taller, but whatever the reason, fans were quick to point out that the former QB is still a giant. Comments like “I didn’t know Cam was that tall” and “Cam 6’5″ 250 he was hard to bring down for sure” are everywhere.

There were also several netizens who caught the brief handshake between Cam and Shedeur to be way too brief. The two had already made headlines a few weeks ago.

Cam fanned the flames first by calling out the Buffaloes QB, remarking that he hadn’t had a good, convincing win in the middle of the season. Then, Shedeur went on to ignore the former NFL star, not engaging in a conversation with him before Colorado’s 48-21 win over Central Florida. The tiff between them hasn’t yet been resolved, or at least, that’s how fans perceive it after that brief handshake.

Controversies aside, and with some fun banter too, Cam did steal the show in style. His fashion sense has always stood out, and the Heisman ceremony was no exception. His cowboy hat featured a Heisman trophy logo on the front, branded. He was rocking a green suit with matching pants, complete with lemon yellow shoes.