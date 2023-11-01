“Can’t Fault Me for That”: Josh Allen Narrates How Bills Mafia Absolutely Hated Him for Being a Die-Hard Tom Brady Fanboy

When Josh Allen recently took a seat alongside Tom Brady on the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast, few anticipated the candid confessions that would follow. Here was a Buffalo Bills’ quarterback, jumping excitedly into a discussion that would stir the die-hard fans of the Bills Mafia.

His admission of being a lifelong fan of none other than Tom Brady, the legend, was the kind of plot twist you’d expect in a prime-time drama, not from the NFL. As Allen shared his admiration for Brady, he acknowledged the discontent it brewed among his own legion of supporters. Yet the passion in his voice was unmistakable.

Josh Allen is a Tom Brady Fanboy

In the intimate space of the ‘LET’S GO!’ podcast, with Brady himself steering the conversation, Allen didn’t hold back and said, “I grew up a huge Tom Brady fan. There’s no secret to that; I know Bill Mafia wasn’t the happiest.” He painted a vivid picture of his youth, decked in Patriots gear, unabashedly rooting for Brady.

The internet never forgets, as Allen humorously noted, reminding him with images of his past fandom each time the Bills clashed with the Patriots. “You can’t fault me for that; he’s someone that I have always looked up to,” Allen said, his words tinged with the respect of a true fan.

His great respect for Brady clashed with the competition that has been a staple of the AFC East, a witness to his genuine nature and the complexities of football loyalties.

Allen Open up About the Bills Mafia

Brady, familiar with the fervor of the Bills Mafia, opened up the discussion about the heavy expectations placed on Allen. Sports broadcaster Jim Gray further probed what it feels like to be enveloped by the Mafia from the inside.

Allen’s response was a heartfelt reflection on the fan base that extends beyond the bleachers. Allen said, his tone softening as he connected his experiences with the fans to his own upbringing,

“Mafia, to me, it’s rather; I think it’s a type of family; it’s still family-oriented here. It reminds me so much of how I was born and raised in my hometown. I think that’s what makes the Buffaloes unique,”

He described a community where football was just one part; it was really about feeling like family, a reminder of his own background and what makes Buffalo special. This fanboy status does not minimize Allen’s dedication to the Bills. Instead, it offers a slice of authenticity to his story as an NFL quarterback. The Bills’ decent season record and their placement in the power rankings bear witness to the commitment Allen has to his team, fan base, and sport.

Josh Allen’s journey describes the difficulties of being an NFL quarterback and a fan. His transparency in communicating his love for Brady and his firmness in his commitment to the Bills speak to his character both on and off the field.