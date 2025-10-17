“It’s Arrogance”: Robert Griffin III Calls Out Skip Bayless for Questioning Travis Hunter’s Baptism

Skip Bayless ignited a storm of controversy this week after questioning Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s decision to get baptized just hours before a game. In a video posted on X, Bayless criticized the timing of Hunter’s baptism, suggesting it was a sign that the young star’s priorities were shifting away from football.

“There is no way Travis Hunter should’ve chosen to be baptized on the morning of a game,” Bayless said. “He is losing interest. He is mentally checking out on the Jags.”

The veteran commentator went on to argue that Hunter’s actions showed he was “not really in football,” adding that the Jaguars themselves were partly responsible for the rookie’s mindset. “The Jaguars are using him so little, especially on defence, where he is the most gifted, all-time gifted, that Travis Hunter is starting to lose interest,” Bayless claimed.

The remarks drew swift backlash across the sports world — most notably from former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III. Posting directly to Bayless on X, Griffin blasted the 73-year-old commentator’s take as disrespectful and self-righteous.

“Dear @RealSkipBayless,” Griffin wrote. “Questioning Travis Hunter’s focus and dedication to his team because he gave his life to God through baptism is not analysis. It’s arrogance. A man finding salvation doesn’t need your approval. There’s never a wrong time to dedicate your life to God. Maybe instead of critiquing baptisms, you should try one. It might wash away all those bad takes.”

Hunter himself clarified his intentions after the game, explaining that his baptism was a moment of faith, not distraction. “I’ve just got to let the game come to me,” he said. “The coaches are trying to dial up some things for me. I’ve just got to continue to work and have the guys trust me.”

Despite the Jaguars’ 20–12 loss, Hunter played both offense and defense, recording four catches for 15 yards and two solo tackles.