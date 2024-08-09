“My Wife Is a Warrior”: Jonathan Owens Praises Simone Biles for Her Resilience Through Injuries

Ever since Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles crossed paths in 2020, they have been each other’s rock and support. Owens’ role as Biles’ biggest cheerleader was evident when the Bears safety took special permission from his team to travel to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the gymnast achieved remarkable success by winning four medals (three gold and one silver).

Now, speaking at a press conference, Owens shared his thoughts on witnessing Biles’ dedication behind the scenes. Observing her training routine, he revealed the pursuit of excellence and the effort she poured into each practice session for a stellar comeback after withdrawing from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Owens was particularly touched by Simone’s determination despite facing a calf injury during floor exercise warmups on July 28, yet still bagging gold. “My wife is a warrior,” proclaimed the 2018 undrafted free agent.

Owens also compared the star gymnast’s determination to the toughness needed in football, saying:

“I’ll equate it to how we are in football. You’ll limp around, it’ll hurt a little bit right before and then as soon as you go, it’s like you forget about it.”

The Chicago Bears safety also expressed that not many gymnasts worldwide can boast of owning a gold medal, noting:

“I love her and just how proud I am for her and I know how much work she’s put in to get to that point; and how many people in the world can say they have a gold medal?”

That said, once the interview clip was posted by the NFL’s official Instagram account, people couldn’t get enough of it. It sparked all sorts of reactions from all corners of the sports world.

Fans swoon over the love between Jonathan and Simone

Flocking to the comments, one fan praised the couple’s love for each other after hearing Owens’ stance and suggested that the criticism they face might stem from envy. Another supporter commended the NFL player for standing by Biles through thick and thin.

A third admirer viewed Jonathan as a great spouse, while another follower echoed a similar sentiment, attributing the hateful remarks about the couple to feelings of jealousy.

It is worth noting that Larisa Latynina holds the record for the most Olympic medals by any gymnast, with a total of 18 medals. With seven gold medals and a total of 11 medals, Simone Biles has come remarkably close to challenging that record and making Team USA proud.