“I Really Am Sad for Josh Allen”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Sympathizes With the Bills QB After Another Loss to the Chiefs

It feels like Josh Allen is just a character in the documentary that will eventually be made about the Chiefs dynasty. There seems to be no other explanation for how the Bills QB continues to find ways to lose against Patrick Mahomes & Co. in the postseason—this season marking his fourth time. This has understandably left many disappointed and heartbroken, including Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of The Morning After, Kelly expressed her sympathy for Allen’s loss to the Chiefs, a team that just keeps winning. In a previous episode, she had even predicted that Kansas City would lose the AFC title game, rooting for the underdog Bills. However, her prediction didn’t come true.

Aside from Allen, Stafford also shared her feelings for Bills punter Sam Martin, who was teammates with Matthew back in Detroit before the two parted ways and joined different teams. During their time together, Sam formed a close bond with the Staffords and was even a regular at their Halloween Parties.

“I was right on half my predictions. But unfortunately, I was wrong about the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs… Gosh, I really am sad for Josh Allen and Sam [Martin too]. I can’t forget about Sam. He’s the one I really know personally. Josh and we are acquaintances. Matthew obviously knows him, but I’ve spent a lot of time with Sam over the years,” Kelly said.

This edit almost made me shed a tear for Josh Allen (via tiktok / billsvisions) pic.twitter.com/PKvqfGwg3g — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 27, 2025

What deeply moved Kelly, however, was the image of Josh sitting dejectedly on the sideline bench after the loss. That picture spoke a thousand words to many, and like others, Kelly was heartbroken because Allen gave his all in the game, yet still fell short.

The podcast co-host quickly moved past the grief, acknowledging that this is the harsh reality of football. It’s a game often defined by the smallest of margins, and Kelly is no stranger to this experience.

Case in point: Jalen Carter’s last-minute third-down sack that ended the Rams’ hopes for an equalizer against the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

“How sad [Ross from TV Show, Friends] was after he realized that he was 20 shades darker on his front than his back is how sad Josh was on the bench. I mean God, it broke my heart… but you know what? Again it’s just it’s the same thing as that defensive guy Carter coming through. If we had one more second, if, what if… but there’s no what ifs in football.”

Interestingly enough, Stafford’s recent experiences have made her realize that it’s the hope of winning the Super Bowl that stings the most. Thus in Kelly’s view, it’s best to not qualify for the playoffs than to lose out by a whisker in the postseason. No expectations, no suffering.

“You know what? I think it’s worse to get to that point and not win it than get in the playoffs at all. Like l’d rather just go to Cabo.”

Life as an AFC quarterback is tough. You rack up wins left and right in the regular season, even outperform Patrick Mahomes, yet still find yourself losing to the same Chiefs QB in the postseason. That’s exactly what happened to Allen.

So, while we are fortunate to witness the Chiefs’ dominance, thoughts must also go out to Allen, Lamar, and others who have suffered the same fate. They deserve much more recognition in the pages of the history books.