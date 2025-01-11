“Can’t Rule Anything Out”: Davante Adams Isn’t Worried About Salty Fanbases; Will Consider Re-Joining Ex-Teams if Needed

Davante Adams had to overcome several obstacles to earn his fifth straight 1,000-yard season in 2024. However, that doesn’t mean he’s in a great spot with the New York Jets. He came to the Big Apple to win and to play with his old pal, Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are certainly not winning, and it looks like the Jets-Rodgers marriage is going to meet an early and ignominious end. With that in mind, Adams says he’s keeping all of his options open.

Advertisement

The wideout was put on the spot by Up & Adams host Kay Adams during his guest appearance on the show this week. Kay asked Davante whether he’d ruled out a move to one of his old teams. Specifically “one that rhymes with Smackers” — an obvious reference to the Green Bay Packers. Surprisingly, Davante didn’t seem at all put off by the idea of a reunion with the Cheeseheads.

“You can’t rule anything out. I got a lot of love for all the organizations I’ve played for, so I wouldn’t rule out anybody… I’m keeping my mind open to wherever. Obviously the Packers are a great team and if they felt like that was a possibility for me—and, like I said, I’m still with the Jets. So I can’t be out here talking about going to other teams. Obviously this is going to be an interesting offseason, one that’s gonna be different than any I’ve had in the past.”

While he kind of saved himself at the end there, Adams is clearly open to a move away from the Jets. He requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders because they weren’t winning and were headed for a rebuild, and it’s hard not to see similarities creeping in here for the Jets.

Davante Adams will likely depart the Jets

Aaron Rodgers‘ situation will likely have a massive impact on where Davante Adams ends up in 2025. Considering the relationship between Rodgers and owner Woody Johnson, which is supposedly frayed beyond recognition, it’s unlikely Rodgers will be remaining in New York next year, so you could say the same about Adams.

A move away, whether via another trade or if New York released him (they would save $30 million against the cap if they did so, providing another incentive for both sides to cut ties), would mean that Adams leaves yet another frustrated fanbase in his wake. However, he’s not concerning himself with the “saltiness” he knows fans have in Vegas, Green Bay, and now likely New York as well.

“Obviously I think that there’s some saltiness from, maybe, some of the fanbases I’ve been with because of not understanding what I was going through and the decision that I decided to make for my own personal career, which somehow hurt everybody.”

Adams just turned 32, but his game has never relied on the type of athleticism that wanes with age. He proved this year, in a far from ideal situation, that he can still get the job done. His reliable hands aren’t going anywhere, and his route running remains worshipped by all his peers.

If Rodgers leaves, the Jets are likely to go all the way with the rebuild and cut Adams as well. The three-time All-Pro would certainly have his pick of possible landing spots after that. Though he’d likely have to take a contract that’s significantly lower than his last.