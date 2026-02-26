Cardinals News: Why Does Kyler Murray Want Out of Arizona?

The relationship between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals appears to be nearing a breaking point. Whether the split happens quickly or turns into a prolonged standoff is still unclear, but signs from both sides suggest a separation is very much in play.

According to league sources, Murray’s camp would prefer that Arizona release him outright so he can enter free agency. His representatives are expected to meet with the team this week in Indianapolis, though they reportedly do not expect a firm answer on his future just yet. From Murray’s perspective, the reasoning is straightforward.

If he reaches the open market, he believes he would be the top quarterback available. At 28 years old with starting experience and proven flashes of elite play, he would attract significant interest, potentially alongside quarterbacks such as Malik Willis, depending on how the market develops.

Arizona’s perspective is more complicated. Team sources indicate the organization has grown frustrated with Murray. Questions about his work ethic have followed him for years, even resulting in a widely discussed contract clause that required additional film study.

Murray’s quiet demeanor has also raised internal concerns about leadership. Fair or not, franchise quarterbacks are judged on presence as much as production, and there appears to be lingering doubt about whether Murray consistently embodies that role.

Health concerns have intensified those doubts. After tearing his ACL in 2022, Murray has struggled to fully regain the explosiveness that once defined his game. A sprained foot cost him 12 games last season, and in 2025, he landed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury just five games into the year.

Before the injury, he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Privately, there is concern within the organization that his mobility may no longer be the same. If Murray is not a dynamic running threat, questions emerge about whether he can thrive strictly as a pocket passer.

Financial considerations further complicate the situation. Murray has two years remaining on his five-year, $230 million contract. His 2026 salary of $22.8 million is relatively modest compared to other starting quarterbacks, but a $17 million roster bonus and additional workout incentives are approaching. Arizona could save cap space by finding a trade partner, while a release would represent a dramatic reset.

General manager Monti Ossenfort has kept his public comments measured. At the NFL Combine, Ossenfort stated that all options are on the table and emphasized that last season fell short of expectations for both Murray and the team as a whole. He pointed to improvement across the roster as the organization’s focus, but his openness to every possibility suggests no outcome has been ruled out.

In Murray’s absence last season, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett provided stability, throwing for 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While Brissett may not be viewed as a long-term franchise solution, his performance gave Arizona flexibility and leverage as it evaluates its quarterback plans. The Cardinals also hold the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, which positions them to explore rookie options if they decide to move on.

If not Arizona, then who? Potential landing spots for Murray

If Murray becomes available, the New York Jets have frequently been mentioned as a possible landing spot. However, some around the league question whether that would be an ideal fit given that several Jets assistants previously worked in Arizona and would be familiar with the concerns that have followed Murray.

Other speculative destinations could include the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers, or even the Kansas City Chiefs, depending on injuries and roster movement across the league.

Murray remains one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in football when healthy. His highlight plays showcase rare athleticism and arm talent. The challenge has always been consistency and durability. After seven NFL seasons, he has yet to deliver a fully healthy campaign that removes all doubt about his long-term trajectory as a franchise quarterback.

It now appears increasingly likely that Murray will not be playing his home games in Arizona next season. Whether that outcome arrives through a trade, a release, or an unexpected reconciliation may depend less on his talent and more on whether trust between quarterback and franchise can be restored.