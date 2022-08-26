Man suing Odell Beckham Jr. for assault also accused him of offering $1,000 for s*x

Veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. was sued by a man over alleged assault. His attorney then levied even more allegations against the Rams receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr was the talk of the town last season. The abysmal run with the Browns, the mid-season transfer to the Rams and the Super Bowl victory, a lot happened around the talented wide receiver.

While he sustained an injury during the finale last season, he had already done enough to earn all the accolades that came his way. However, back in 2018, OBJ had got himself involved in a controversy that could have really impacted his career.

A man named Ishmael Temple had claimed that he was at OBJ’s Beverly Hills home when the renowned WR ordered his employees to thrash him viciously. He filed a lawsuit initially asking Odell for $15 million in damages.

OBJ’s attorney called Ishmael Temple’s lawsuit utterly frivolous

All the allegations were vehemently denied by the footballer. Moreover, OBJ’s camp stated that Temple’s only intention behind filing the lawsuit was to extort money.

“This guy claims somebody assaulted him to near death, but there’s no police report, no hospital record, no evidence of an actual injury, and he asserts that Odell is responsible,” OBJ’s attorney had stated, calling the lawsuit completely frivolous.

What came as another twist in the tale, Ishmael’s attorney filed new docs stating that OBJ allegedly offered to pay a woman for sex. “We have evidence of your client offering $1k to sleep with a girl from Arizona visiting L.A. known to my client,” Temple’s attorney alleged as per TMZ.

Moreover, the attorney also claimed that “evidence of drugs of the most prohibited types readily available and consumed at OBJ’s parties.” Odell denied all the allegations levied against him.

Ishmael had stated that he suffered major injuries during the assault and even lost a couple of teeth. As per TMZ, Temple’s attorney had offered to drop the case in exchange of $225,000. However, he later repealed the offer.

The case did end up gaining widespread attention. As far as the lawsuit’s impact on OBJ’s football career is concerned, after a forgettable stint with the Browns, he ended up with the Rams and the rest is history.

