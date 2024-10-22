Cardinals vs. Chargers Stats: Which QB Has More TDs and Passing Yards – Kyler Murray or Justin Herbert?

The Monday Night Football game is all set. While the Chargers are in a comfortable 3-2 spot, the Cardinals have struggled this season at 2-4. However, these numbers haven’t given Justin Herbert an edge over Kyler Murray and the latter surpasses the other in QB stats.

To elaborate further, let us take a look at each player individually. Kyler Murray in six starts this season has amassed 8 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions. He has also completed 116 passes out of 170 for 1,186 yards. He has been sacked 11 times till now.

On the other hand, Justin Herbert has led his team to 3 dominant victories. However, when it comes to TDs, he only has 6 to his name for 815 yards. In 5 starts, Herbert has 1 interception and 9 sacks only with a completion rate of over 60 (80/125).

Regarding QBR, the Chargers’ signal-caller is just above 50 and Murray surpasses him at 66.7, according to NFL.com. The individual stats evidently tip towards Murray’s side, but overall, the team performance of the Chargers is heavy on the scale.

They have beaten some of the strongest defenses, including the Raiders. Even Sean Payton’s gameplay couldn’t stop Jim Harbaugh’s side as they outplayed them 23-16.

The Cardinals, however, have had a disappointing season. While they have beaten two of the greatest teams – the San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams — their defeats against the Commanders, the Bills, and the Packers rack up huge differences in the numbers.

While this has been the comparison between the quarterbacks’ 2024 season, let us look at the overall career stats of the two professionals.

Does Kyler Murray excel over Justin Herbert in terms of overall individual stats?

Despite Murray having played 1 season more than Herbert, the Chargers QB excels in terms of TDs and yards when it comes to overall individual stats.

The Arizona QB has played for 6 seasons for the team and bagged 102 TDs for 16, 833 yards. He has also had 2 Pro Bowl selections and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

This achievement of Murray coincides with Justin Herbert. The 26-year-old QB in 5 seasons has gathered 120 touchdowns for 18,038 yards. He has 1 Pro Bowl selection. This head-to-head proves that today’s clash between these two young professionals will be a feat to watch.