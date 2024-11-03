mobile app bar

Carson Beck and Patrick Mahomes Share the Same Concern Despite Georgia and Chiefs’ Victories

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Carson Beck (L) and Patrick Mahomes (R).

Carson Beck (L) and Patrick Mahomes (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

Despite the Chiefs’ 7-0 record and Georgia’s impressive 7-1 tally, their quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Beck, are dealing with the same problem: too many interceptions. During the 34-20 win against Florida, Beck threw three picks, raising concerns among fans.

Mahomes, on the other hand, is tied with Week 9 rival Baker Mayfield for one of the highest interception counts by an NFL quarterback this season. The duo have thrown 9 interceptions in the NFL so far.

Despite this setback, it’s notable that both Mahomes and Beck are rescuing their teams in tense situations. For instance, during the Sunday game, Beck found Dominic Lovett for a 10-yard touchdown pass when the scores were tied 20-20, resulting in 6 points, and a win.

Similarly, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 28-18 victory against the San Francisco 49ers after trailing 14-18 until the third quarter. His touchdown passes made the difference in the Super Bowl rematch, leading to the team’s victory.

Even though both quarterbacks are performing in crucial moments, how are the interceptions hurting their teams’ chances? In terms of scoring, it often leads to the team panicking, thinking the game is not in their favor and they are about to lose.

However, the fact that Mahomes and Beck are bouncing back from these struggles is an optimistic sign. This, however, doesn’t take away from the fact that interceptions are a key issue to address, something Mahomes is mindful of before the Buccaneers game.

Patrick Mahomes gets real on interceptions

It is true that the Chiefs are not heavily reliant on their offense, which hasn’t scored more than 28 points a game this season. It is the defense that is getting the job done. Thus, one can’t ignore the offensive struggles and the interceptions as Mahomes noted in a press conference:

“When we win, it doesn’t hurt as bad. I want to be perfect, I want to be great, I don’t want to put our defense in bad positions like I did the other day. But at the end of the day, I want to win, and however we have to win the football game, I’m good with it.”

It is confirmed that Mahomes is working on his weaknesses, and Beck too will be doing the same. Increasing pocket awareness, avoiding risky deep throws, and improving communication with receivers are a few strategies both quarterbacks can use to address their common problem.

