CFB Fans Compare Colorado OL to Travis Hunter After Deion Sanders Introduces Him as the New “Two-Way Player”

Suresh Menon
Published

Deion Sanders; Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders [Left]; Travis Hunter [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It seems like the Colorado Buffaloes, under Deion Sanders, have become a program filled with players of great potential. At least, that’s what the fans thought after Coach Prime officially declared Tyler Brown a “Two-Way Player.” Some are even saying the program has now become a factory for producing two-way talents.

So, when did Sanders confirm that Brown, officially listed as an OL, is now a two-way player? It was a clip from CU Buffs’ training footage that captured the head coach confirming that Brown would play both ways. This development comes after reports stated that Tyler has been getting reps at DL. So, as soon as the clip was posted on “X”, the video gained immediate traction.

Most fans, however, saw Brown’s emergence as competition to Travis Hunter, who has taken snaps as both cornerback and wide receiver. But for Travis Hunter fans, this isn’t even a comparison or competition—just the Travis Hunter Fever running rampant in the Buffs camp.

The ones making comparisons also wondered how Brown would fare in his new versatile role. Travis has a light but sturdy build. It helps him line up against a tough offense and record a few tackles, as well as catch a pass from Shedeur Sanders. Brown, on the other hand, is a big guy, weighing 310 pounds.

They wondered whether this would act as a hindrance to the big man in his offensive duties and hoped that he would be used as a backup.

Other Buffs fans lauded Coach Sanders and the program for creating an environment that fosters versatility. They saw this as the renaissance of an era in football, where versatility on the gridiron and two-way talents are always in the mix.

There were concerns as well. While the majority seemed grateful for Sanders helping Brown become a two-way player, they couldn’t understand the logic behind converting an OL to a DL when your O-line personnel is thin. Others also had concerns about the increased workload on the two-way talents — in a culture that promotes proactiveness across the field.

As valid as these concerns are, it has to be acknowledged that the OL has proven his pedigree during his stints with Jackson State and Louisiana Lafayette.

For instance, Brown was part of the offensive line of Louisiana, which was ranked numerous times near the top in the league, for sacks allowed metric. His impressive performance at OL continued with Jackson State last year, as he was ranked in the Top 15 in scoring offense with 38 points per game.

While his defensive exploits haven’t been tested yet, his comfort with offensive duties should show that handling extra responsibility won’t be a burden for him. It will be interesting to see how Brown’s trajectory shapes up in the coming weeks.

