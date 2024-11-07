CFB Fans Compare Colorado OL to Travis Hunter After Deion Sanders Introduces Him as the New “Two-Way Player”

It seems like the Colorado Buffaloes, under Deion Sanders, have become a program filled with players of great potential. At least, that’s what the fans thought after Coach Prime officially declared Tyler Brown a “Two-Way Player.” Some are even saying the program has now become a factory for producing two-way talents.

Advertisement

So, when did Sanders confirm that Brown, officially listed as an OL, is now a two-way player? It was a clip from CU Buffs’ training footage that captured the head coach confirming that Brown would play both ways. This development comes after reports stated that Tyler has been getting reps at DL. So, as soon as the clip was posted on “X”, the video gained immediate traction.

Most fans, however, saw Brown’s emergence as competition to Travis Hunter, who has taken snaps as both cornerback and wide receiver. But for Travis Hunter fans, this isn’t even a comparison or competition—just the Travis Hunter Fever running rampant in the Buffs camp.

Catching that T. Hunter ironman fever. — Ryan DeQuiroz (@Ryan_DeQuiroz) November 6, 2024

The ones making comparisons also wondered how Brown would fare in his new versatile role. Travis has a light but sturdy build. It helps him line up against a tough offense and record a few tackles, as well as catch a pass from Shedeur Sanders. Brown, on the other hand, is a big guy, weighing 310 pounds.

They wondered whether this would act as a hindrance to the big man in his offensive duties and hoped that he would be used as a backup.

He’s kind of big to be playing both sides of the ball. That’s a lot of weight he’s carrying. Hopefully, he’ll only be used as back up. — Self determination for all people. (@CaliGirl998) November 6, 2024

Other Buffs fans lauded Coach Sanders and the program for creating an environment that fosters versatility. They saw this as the renaissance of an era in football, where versatility on the gridiron and two-way talents are always in the mix.

Coach Prime is making the Colorado program a factory of two-way players… and it is awesome! — The GOAT (@TheG0ATPlays) November 7, 2024

That is awesome. Coach bringing back old school football. Love that — Joe (@Indio68227435) November 6, 2024

There were concerns as well. While the majority seemed grateful for Sanders helping Brown become a two-way player, they couldn’t understand the logic behind converting an OL to a DL when your O-line personnel is thin. Others also had concerns about the increased workload on the two-way talents — in a culture that promotes proactiveness across the field.

Coach Sanders got these boys doin 2 scholarships of work — RokNRoll (@illtheme) November 6, 2024

Your OL is thin… why risk him?!? — stjuice19 (@19Stjuice19) November 6, 2024

As valid as these concerns are, it has to be acknowledged that the OL has proven his pedigree during his stints with Jackson State and Louisiana Lafayette.

For instance, Brown was part of the offensive line of Louisiana, which was ranked numerous times near the top in the league, for sacks allowed metric. His impressive performance at OL continued with Jackson State last year, as he was ranked in the Top 15 in scoring offense with 38 points per game.

While his defensive exploits haven’t been tested yet, his comfort with offensive duties should show that handling extra responsibility won’t be a burden for him. It will be interesting to see how Brown’s trajectory shapes up in the coming weeks.