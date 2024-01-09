‘Chad’ Baker Mayfield Walks Off With $1 Million Bonus, Playoff Berth After Sluggish Win Against Panthers & Fans are Going Berserk

On a Sunday that will be remembered for its intensity rather than its scoring, the Buccaneers eked out a win in a nail-biting 9-0 game. The offense, led by Baker Mayfield, wasn’t in its usual high-flying form, with Mayfield throwing for a modest 137 yards, but still managed a critical victory over the Carolina Panthers. This win not only clinched their place in the playoffs but also rewarded Mayfield with a hefty million bonus, igniting a frenzy among fans.

Despite his underwhelming performance in terms of yardage, Mayfield hit a personal jackpot. With the Buccaneers’ win, he not only secured the NFC South title and a playoff berth but also activated a million-dollar bonus clause in his contract. This comes in addition to the million in playing-time bonuses he had already earned.

Fans on social media were quick to react, with comments ranging from admiration for Mayfield’s resilience to cynical remarks about the financial rewards of professional sports. A user mentioned, “Chad Baker Mayfield is finally getting his due.”

Another one wrote, “Proof that you can be a bad QB and still make millions.”

A comment read, “Now sit back and hopefully draw the Cowboys in the playoffs.”

Another comment read, “He’s been quietly kicking ass this season! Well done!”

A fan wrote, “That’s a nice cash out.”

The Bucs limited the Panthers to 199 yards, secured two turnovers, and consistently disrupted rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Tampa Bay (9-8) was facing an all-or-nothing scenario entering Sunday’s game with a win clinching a playoff spot and a loss resulting in elimination. The Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs. after reaching this significant milestone, Baker Mayfield spoke to the media, reflecting not just on his recent success but also on past experiences associated with the game.

Baker Mayfield’s Redemption Arc Against Former Team

Returning to Bank of America Stadium, the site of his release by the Carolina Panthers last season, Mayfield, now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, spoke about his journey to redemption. Winning the NFC South championship with the Buccaneers wasn’t just a career milestone; it was a personal victory against his former team.

“It’s a mix of emotions coming back here,” Mayfield admitted. “Playing against a former team always brings memories, but it also shows how far I’ve come.” Mayfield’s path to this point was fraught with challenges.

Shuffled between teams, he faced setbacks and uncertainties. This season, however, marked a turnaround; he led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record, throwing for over 3,900 yards with 28 touchdowns. His resilience was on full display as he overcame injuries to lead his team to victory, not once but twice against the Panthers.

As the Buccaneers gear up to host the Eagles in a crucial wild-card game, all eyes will be on Mayfield. Despite nursing injuries, including sore ribs and an ankle issue sustained in the game against the Panthers, Mayfield’s determination remains unshaken