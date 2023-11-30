“Can His Draft Stock Drop Already?”: Caleb Williams Calling NFL Draft Declaration a ‘Game-Time Decision’ Causes an Uproar on Social Media

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams had a disappointing 2022 season after his team failed to make the playoffs with an overall record of 7-5. He has become a favorite pick for the upcoming draft season, but as it turns out, Caleb has still not decided on his NFL journey. He recently called his declaration for the 2024 draft a game-time decision, which has sparked mixed reactions among football fans.

The Trojans QB has until January 15 to decide on entering the upcoming NFL draft. Unhappy with his current performance, Williams is consulting his coach and his close ones to determine his next course of action.

In a recent interview, the 22-year-old quarterback told the LA Times whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for his senior season at USC. He revealed that he hasn’t yet made a final decision and added that it will be a “game-time decision”. As anticipated, his remarks sparked diverse reactions among NFL fans on social media platforms.

One user reacted, “Can his draft stock drop already for the love of Godddddd.”

Another commented, “Doesn’t want to get drafted by the Bears”

This fan said, “Saving life-changing decisions for the last minute, he just like me fr.”

Another football fan expressed, “This is good. He’ll begin a movement for top tier NFL prospects to avoid bad organizations and increase their chance of beginning their career with a respectable organization.”

Williams also faced criticism for not speaking to the media after his last game with USC, after they suffered a 38-20 loss to UCLA on November 18. Caleb Williams remains one of the top picks for the 2024 NFL draft, listed at -300 to go first overall against the field. North Carolina’s Drake Maye comes right after Caleb at +250 and then LSU’s Jayden Daniels at +1600.

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Seeks Guidance Amidst Challenges

In the same interview, Caleb shared that his disappointing 2023 season was actually a very important season for him, as he has never faced a situation where his team had a 7-5 record with no chance for the playoffs. He is coping with it emotionally, spiritually, and physically, considering it a significant learning experience.

“This was one of my most important years of playing football so far. I’ve never been in this situation, where I’m 7–5 and there are no playoff hopes at the end of the season,” Caleb said. “I’m dealing with it emotionally, dealing with it spiritually and physically”

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner stated that he is seeking advice from Coach Lincoln Riley and his family on how to move forward and lead his team. He also hopes to remain true to himself despite the challenges he is facing this season.

This season, William has achieved a 68.6% completion rate, throwing for 3633 yards and securing 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 starts. Before this season, the quarterback for the Trojans won 11 games in each of his earlier seasons, once at Oklahoma in ’21 and then at his current team last year.