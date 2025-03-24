Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Weigh in on Deion Sanders vs. Asante Samuel Debate Over the T-Step Technique

Much like anything else, the game of football continues to evolve, causing the novices to clash with their progressive contemporaries. In the latest case of such, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, ignited a spark of fury in former CB Asante Samuel, over the effectiveness of the T-Step technique.

During a recent appearance at the Big 12 Pro Day, the NFL Hall of Famer shared his not-so-subtle disdain for the technique, going as far as to call it “stupid.” In response to Coach Prime’s comments, Samuel took to X to give his opinions on the matter, telling people to not listen to Prime’s “foolishness,” while making a case for the T-Step.

So, is the T-step an effective technique or not? According to Chad “Ochocino” Johnson, it all comes down to skill and preference.

“There’s different skillsets for different players… Deion Sanders, his ability to get in and out of those breaks is phenomenal… Asante Samuel… he’s the greatest T-Stepper of all time… They way that Deion likes to get out of breaks, it works for him… One might not like it, but the other likes it,” he said on Nightcap.

Maintaining the old adage of “different strokes for different folks,” Johnson didn’t find either man to be at fault, as the technique is ultimately a choice of preference. However, his Hall of Fame co-host saw things a bit differently.

Suggesting that he would not inherently encourage younger players to use the technique first and foremost, Sharpe retorted by explaining,

“I think the way that Prime is looking at it is no wasted motion… What Prime is saying, by T-Stepping, that’s a wasted motion… My coach told me ‘Son, he who hesitates is beat.’ …That worked for Asante. I think that this is what I’m going to try to teach, now if I see I’m trying to teach this and the guy can’t get it and he’s better at T-Stepping, I’m going to let him T-Step.”

Ultimately, the effectiveness of the technique comes down to its practitioner. Should a new recruit have the speed and athleticism to explode out of his break, then there is little need for the T-Step. However, if a player relies more so on techniques and fundamentals, rather than natural ability, then the technique could prove to be useful to them.

Considering that Sanders is often regarded as one of the most athletic competitors of his generation, having played in both the NFL and the MLB, it’s understandable why he would never encourage such technique, as a man of his capabilities would never need to rely on such things. Nevertheless, players such as Samuel will continue to find great use in it.

In the end, the debate highlights the many different facets of approach that come with a game that is as diverse as gridiron football. Within each individual position, there are countless ways to play the game and deliver results.

Thankfully, there will never be a one-size-fits-all approach to the game, a fact that will allow for unique playstyles and strategies to continue to emerge for as long as football remains a part of our culture.