With Zero Super Bowl Appearances, 2x MVP Lamar Jackson Joins Dak Prescott in Unwanted Club

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In his seven seasons in the NFL, Lamar Jackson has built a summary of most quarterbacks he would envy. The Baltimore Ravens’ dual-threat star owns a stellar 70-24 career record, has passed for 20,059 yards, tossed 166 touchdowns against just 49 interceptions, and rushed for an astounding 6,173 yards and 33 scores.

Advertisement

He’s also joined an elite group of multi-time MVP winners, earning the league’s top honor in his second season and again in 2023. This past season, he finished runner-up in MVP voting, narrowly edged out by Buffalo’s Josh Allen. But while Jackson has dominated the regular season, his postseason summary tells a different story.

With a 3-5 playoff record and no Super Bowl appearances, Jackson remains the only quarterback in the AFC North who hasn’t played on Super Bowl Sunday. Aaron Rodgers (Jets), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Joe Flacco (Browns), and even Kenny Pickett (now a backup, but once part of a Super Bowl roster) all have that milestone on their resumes.

Over in the NFC, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds himself in a similar boat. Despite being the highest-paid QB in the league, Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason and has yet to reach the NFL’s biggest stage.

Heartbreaking: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the ONLY AFC North starting quarterback WITHOUT a Super Bowl appearance: • Aaron Rodgers (Steelers): SB XLV

• Joe Burrow (Bengals): SB LVI

• Joe Flacco (Browns): SB XLVII

• Kenny Pickett (Browns): SB LIX

• Lamar Jackson (Ravens):… pic.twitter.com/Kc2pRpnKId — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 7, 2025

Meanwhile, other NFC quarterbacks have found more playoff success. Jalen Hurts of the Eagles has already played in two Super Bowls, winning one. Russell Wilson, now leading the Giants, has multiple Super Bowl appearances and a ring. And rookie Jayden Daniels, despite his inexperience, led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his debut season.

So when the stat surfaced that Jackson is the lone AFC North QB without a Super Bowl appearance, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in.

Some critics didn’t hold back.

“Bro chokes in the playoffs that’s why,” one fan bluntly posted.

But not everyone was ready to count Jackson out.

“He’ll get there eventually. He’s already a Hall of Famer,” another fan replied.

Others remained hopeful about what’s ahead for Baltimore.

“This year might be their year. IMO the Ravens have all the pieces to get to the Super Bowl,” a fan predicted.

And that optimism isn’t unfounded. As of June 7, 2025, Baltimore leads the Super Bowl 60 odds at +700, just ahead of the Bills, 49ers, and Eagles, who each sit at +750.