When Jalen Hurts Revealed Why He Lives in a $2,000/Month Rental Apartment Despite His $255 Million Eagles Contract

Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks at the Super Bowl LIX Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player press conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fresh off his Super Bowl LIX victory, Jalen Hurts has once again captured headlines—not for his on-field heroics, but for his remarkably simple lifestyle. In an era where athletes flaunt their riches the moment they sign new contracts, the Super Bowl MVP lives in a $2,000-per-month rental apartment despite his $255 million contract. While many have found this surprising, the Eagles star has clear reasons behind his unconventional way of living.

When Hurts was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, the QB became a millionaire by signing a four-year deal worth $6,025,171. While most in his position would have moved into a swanky, luxurious estate, the Eagles talisman opted for a monthly rental apartment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

For Hurts, this was a practical decision, as the apartment was just a 20-minute drive from the Eagles’ training facility. Additionally, the idea of living in a sprawling mansion with all the modern amenities didn’t appeal to him.

Hurts believes a home should be practical and cozy enough for a single person. In his view, large mansions occupied by just one person are simply a waste of resources.

“I didn’t buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me. I didn’t need this big place just for myself. I just got me a little apartment. You know, something smooth that’ll last me for the time being.”

Interestingly, Hurts’ residential status didn’t change even after signing his massive $55-million-per-year contract, as the Super Bowl LIX MVP still resides in the same Cherry Hill apartment. However, this is expected to change following his recently announced engagement to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows.

The foundation for this change already seemed to be in motion in 2023 when Hurts spent a whopping $6 million on a property just five miles from his childhood home in Texas. As expected, this mansion more than makes up for his Cherry Hill residence, boasting six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a large swimming pool on a 10-acre plot.

Moreover, Jalen Hurts also invested a staggering $2.68 million in the neighboring house of this property. Why did he do this? As of now, the reason is unclear, but it could either be for extra privacy or future expansion plans.

That said, this isn’t the first property Hurts has purchased a property. Before the $6 million splurge, the Eagles QB bought a $215,000 property in his hometown of Humble, Texas, under his father’s name. Soon after, he boosted his mother’s net worth by purchasing a $500k, 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Houston.

Jalen Hurts’ real estate portfolio and financial decisions are quite insightful. Just like his demeanor on the field, he has exhibited the same calmness and composure in his spending. Rather than splurging on luxury, Hurts—much like his passes—has taken a safety-first approach with occasional forays into risk-taking.

What’s most impressive, however, is the simplicity. Hurts’ humble way of living reflects incredible mental strength, as choosing this lifestyle despite being a millionaire speaks volumes about his character. It also highlights his upbringing and, most importantly, his commitment to avoiding distractions while focusing on the Philadelphia Eagles.