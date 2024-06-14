mobile app bar

Brittany Mahomes Declares Patrick Makes the Dad Bod Look ‘Cool’ Again

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Brittany Mahomes Declares Patrick Makes The Dad Bod Look 'Cool' Again

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany pose for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson Art Gallery. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ ring ceremony for Super Bowl LVIII at the Nelson-Atkins Museum. On the red carpet, the duo passionately expressed their enthusiasm about receiving their third ring, which eventually led to a question about Patrick’s relaxed physique compared to the stereotypical six-pack. Not so surprisingly, the former soccer star gave a fitting reply, effectively silencing the naysayers.

After speaking to Patrick about the thrill of laying his eyes on the ring for the first time, ESPN’s Michele Steele asked Brittany about her thoughts regarding the QB’s dad bod. Without any hesitance, she replied, “He’s always made it cool.” Patrick, visibly elated, chimed in, “That’s what I’m talking about.”

It seems Brittany is loving the three-time Super Bowl champion’s relaxed physique era, as opposed to the stereotypical six-pack. The “dad bod” trend has gained popularity in recent years; however, it’s worth noting that the concept is not about being out of shape. It is more of a softening around the edges and yet carrying it with confidence.

Even Patrick has addressed his ‘dad bod.’ During an interview with TIME, after being named one of the magazine’s most influential people, he spilled the beans about his physique and why it is not a big deal. He admitted to having “a little bit” of a dad bod, then confidently mentioned how he has a “great body for a quarterback.”

Reflecting on his performance over the years, Mahomes’ response certainly makes sense. His task is to take hits, throw accurately, and lead the offense; therefore, a bit of extra padding, which offers more protection, is only noteworthy. Yet, naysayers have quite the opposite sentiment.

Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Dad Bod’ Drew Criticism at the OTAs

As the two-time MVP returned for workouts at the Chiefs’ 2024 OTAs, his physique, aka the “dad bod,” swiftly became a topic of discussion. It led to NFL fans flocking to social media, throwing shade at the QB once again. 

Apparently, the talks around Patrick’s “dad bod” began in January when a shirtless picture of him from the Chiefs locker room went viral. However, the buzz didn’t affect the star QB at all. He resorted to the “Dad bod season” hashtag on social media, eventually becoming the Super Bowl MVP.

That said, football fans should not be concerned about Patrick Mahomes’ “dad bod.” He is one of the elite and fittest quarterbacks in the league, therefore, Mahomes’ on-field performance is what truly matters.

